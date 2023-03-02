Spring Break is in full effect, which means now's an excellent time to shop for new slides and all of your spring break essentials. With Spring officially arriving March 20, you'll definitely need a comfortable pair of sandals or slides as not only a vacation staple, but an everyday essential. If you've been on the internet recently, you've probably seen the lightweight cloud-like slides everyone's been wearing. The TikTok-famous Bronax Cloud Slides and Joomra Pillow Slippers are both on sale for $20 at Amazon.

The affordable slides come in tons of bold colors and have an ergonomic design to help support the curve of the foot. The ridged outsole is waterproof and non-slip — great for indoor and outdoor, whether you want to wear the sporty slide in the house, shower or on a neighborhood walk. Now up to 50% off, the slipper slides provide the ultimate support and comfort to your feet.

The minimalist sandal is versatile, too, as it can be worn with loungewear, leggings, swimwear and jeans. You can even use a hair dryer to give your cloud slides a custom fit. Just follow the simple instruction on Amazon to make your slides mold to the shape of your feet.

Shop a couple more trendy cloud slide sandals from Amazon below.

Rosyclo Cloud Slippers Amazon Rosyclo Cloud Slippers Slip on these slides for trips to the beach, lounging by the pool and more. Available in 19 colors, you just might want to buy more than one pair. $40 Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

