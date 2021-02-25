Shopping

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Best Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses -- Save Up to 50% Off Select Styles

By Amy Sheridan
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Black Friday 2020 Ray-Ban Sale
Getty Images/Ravi Meena/EyeEm

The Amazon Big Winter Sale is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands like Ray-Ban! At this Amazon sale, shoppers can score up to 50% off Ray Ban Sunglasses.

The eyewear brand launched in the 1930s and has become a staple for influencers and celebrities alike. Having a pair of Ray-Ban sunnies in the mix is key for a stylish summer. Bonus: Amazon Prime wardrobe shoppers can try select shades for free for seven days to make sure they're the right fit. 

The Amazon Big Winter Sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage,Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, UggsLacoste, Vineyard VinesVionic, Alo YogaCalvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Big Winter Sale sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the Amazon Big Winter Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, underwear, brasactivewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelryelectronics, home decor,women's clothingwinter jackets, athleisure, boots, designer backpackskitchen appliancesfitness trackers, watches, luggage and more.

With their New Year, New You guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to tackle your New Year’s resolution and self-care to start your New Year off right. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals at Amazon’s New Year, New You sale event just a click away.

Shop our best Ray-Ban deals at Amazon's Big Winter Sale.

Ray-Ban Rb3447 Metal Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3447 Metal Round Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Rb3447 Metal Round Sunglasses
Another retro classic. These Metal Round Ray-Ban Sunglasses are 20% off, while supplies last.
$123 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $154)
Ray-Ban Rb4368n Blaze Meteor Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb4368n Blaze Meteor Square Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Rb4368n Blaze Meteor Square Sunglasses
These Ray-Ban Meteor Sunglasses are available in a variety of different colors and prints. These Sunglasses feature UV protection and are crafted with nylon frame.
$82.50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $165)
Ray-Ban RB4171 ERIKA Sunglasses For Women
Ray-Ban RB4171 ERIKA Sunglasses For Women
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB4171 ERIKA Sunglasses For Women
These Ray-Ban's Erika Sunglasses is available in 10 different colors. 
$167 AT AMAZON
Ray-Ban Rb3119m Olympian I Deluxe Oval Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3119m Olympian I Deluxe Oval Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Rb3119m Olympian I Deluxe Oval Sunglasses
Rock these Ray-Ban Olympian I Deluxe Oval Sunglasses this spring and summer! 
$165 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $215)
Ray-Ban Jackie Ohh Sunglasses
rayban_jackie_ohh_sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Jackie Ohh Sunglasses
Made for the spotlight, these Ray-Ban Jackie Ohh sunglasses are ready to strike a pose.
$154 AT AMAZON (ORIGINALLY $189)
Ray-Ban Rb3647n Double Bridge Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3647n Double Bridge Round Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Rb3647n Double Bridge Round Sunglasses
Switch up your style with these Ray-Ban Double Bridge Round Sunglasses. Going for a retro look? These Round Sunglasses are just the perfect accessory. These Ray-Ban Double Bridge Round Sunglasses are available in 20 other colors and prints.
$172 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $215)
Ray-Ban Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Oval Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Square Sunglasses
These Ray Ban Square Sunglasses are iconic in this tortoise polarized brown print. These Ray Ban Sunglasses are 20% off, while supplies last.
$119.20 AT AMAZON (ORIGINALLY $149)
Ray-Ban Classic Gradient Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Classic Gradient Aviator Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Classic Gradient Aviator Sunglasses
See clearly on a cloudy day with the Ray-Ban Classic Gradient Aviator Sunglasses. The timeless Ray Ban Aviator frames have amber-tinted lenses to reduce glare with style.
$135 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $179.99)
Ray-Ban Rb4175 Clubmaster Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb4175 Clubmaster Square Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Rb4175 Clubmaster Square Sunglasses
These Ray-Ban sunglasses are a classic and a hit for everyone. They come in four different colors and styles, too!
$123 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $204)
Ray Ban Predator 2 Sunglasses
Ray Ban Predator 2 Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray Ban Predator 2 Sunglasses
The Ray Ban Predator 2 sunglasses are the action movie star take on the traditional Rectangle Sunglasses design. They come with green lenses to help reduce glare in various light conditions.
$144 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $194)
Ray-Ban Justin Rectangular Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Justin Rectangular Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Justin Rectangular Sunglasses
Express yourself with on-trend Ray-Ban Polarized Sunglasses, polarized lenses and fresh looks. They're perfect for any taste and ready for 365 days of non-stop style.
$147 AT AMAZON (ORIGINALLY $167)
Ray-Ban Classic Mirrored Pilot Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Mirrored Pilot Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Classic Mirrored Pilot Sunglasses
You'll look like you're living the summer life all year long wearing these Ray-Ban sunglasses.
$125 AT AMAZON (ORIGINALLY $179)
Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB3548N Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses
These Hexagonal Flat Lenses are perfect for your fall look. Save almost 50% off this pair of Ray Ban Sunglasses.
$123 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $204)
Ray-Ban Men's Rb3183 Metal Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Men's Rb3183 Metal Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Men's Rb3183 Metal Sunglasses
These stylish, lightweight Ray Ban sunglasses are a timeless favorite.
$115 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $179)
Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses
New Wayfairer Polarized Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses
Go back to where it all began with Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic sunglasses. Using the same iconic shape as the classic Wayfarer, these sunglasses offer an updated version that includes a smaller frame and slightly softer eye shape. 
$115 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $144)
Ray-Ban Aviator Classic Polarized Sunglasses
rayban_aviator_classic_polarized_sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Aviator Classic Polarized Sunglasses
These Ray-Ban aviators are one of the most iconic sunglass models in the world. Ray-Ban Aviator Classic sunglasses were originally designed for U.S. aviators in 1937. Aviator Classic sunglasses are a timeless model and they are currently 59% off while supplies last. 
$204 AT AMAZON

 

RELATED CONTENT:

265 Best Amazon Deals: Save On Kate Spade, Apple, UGG, Echo, Roku, Samsung, Fitbit, Turbo Tax, & More

Amazon's Big Winter Sale on Designer Sunglasses -- Up to 55% Off

Best Amazon Winter Deals on Marc Jacobs -- Handbags, Perfume, & More

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Best Kate Spade Deals on Handbags, Wallets, Sunglasses, Jewelry & More

Amazon's Big Winter Sale -- Save Up to 45% on UGG Boots, Slippers, Sneakers and More

The Best Camping Gear for Spring Break

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Save Up To 50% Off Designer Shoes -- UGG, Frye, Calvin Klein, Adidas and More

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Best Deals on Athletic Shoes from Adidas, Skechers, Nike, Under Armour, & More

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Best Deals on Designer Shoes and Boots from Cole Haan, Sam Edelman, UGG and more

New Year, New You: Everything You Need to Stay Healthy and Organized

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Best Deals on Luggage from Tumi, Samsonite, TravelPro and More

Amazon's Valentine's Day Sale: Best Handbag Deals from Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Coach, Frye & More

Amazon's Winter Deals: Best Designer and Fine Jewelry

Best Amazon Winter Deals: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600

Best Amazon Winter Deals on Designer Watches

Amazon Winter Deals on Jewelry -- Save on Diamonds, Pearls and More

 