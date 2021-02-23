If you're looking for a wardrobe refresh, Amazon's Big Winter Sale has tons of deals on everything you need to get through the rest of winter and prepare for spring. On the top of that list is Skechers -- whether you need new boots, shoes to workout in or you just want casual kicks for spring, we put together a list of our favorite Skechers from Amazon.

Amazon's Big Winter Sale is also a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon sale event.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Big Winter Sale, including electronics, home decor, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, de signer sunglasses, activewear, winter jackets, athleisure, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, watches, cookware, kitchen appliances, men's clothing, shoes, underwear, bras, kids/baby gear, diamonds, deals under $50, loungewear, tie dye, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and jewelry.

With its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals just a click away at Amazon's Big Winter Sale.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Check out ET Style's top picks of the best Skechers deals we have curated with deep discounts at Amazon's Big Winter Sale.

Skechers Women's Parallel-Zip Up Wedge Ankle Boot Amazon Skechers Women's Parallel-Zip Up Wedge Ankle Boot As long as it's snowing, you may as well look good. These boots will keep you warm and cute until the snow melts. $45 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80) Buy now

Skechers Unisex-Child Dreamy Lites Sneaker Amazon Skechers Unisex-Child Dreamy Lites Sneaker Comfort and cute go hand-in-hand with these kids' sneakers. $27 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80) Buy now

Skechers Women's Meditation-Rock Crown Flat Sandal Amazon Skechers Women's Meditation-Rock Crown Flat Sandal Right now, we're shopping with sunshine in mind. These sandals are getting us excited for spring! $20 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $37) Buy now

Skechers Women's Summits-Quick Getaway Sneaker Amazon Skechers Women's Summits-Quick Getaway Sneaker Get a jump start on spring training with these Summits-Quick Getaway Sneaker. $33 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $55) Buy now

Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneaker Amazon Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneaker These sneakers are as easy to walk in as they are to slip on. $40 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65) Buy now

Skechers Equalizer 4.0 Voltis Amazon Skechers Equalizer 4.0 Voltis Tthese Men's bungee lace workout shoes have a memory foam insole to make your runs more comfortable. $60 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) BUY NOW

Skechers Jackpots - Out Tonight Amazon Skechers Jackpots - Out Tonight An on-trend edgy calf-length boot with chunk heel from Sketchers. $90 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Skechers Unisex-Child Mega-Craft Sneaker Amazon Skechers Unisex-Child Mega-Craft Sneaker These sneakers are for kids who live and breathe video games! $45 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $110) Buy now

Skechers Women's Desert Kiss-Secret Picnic Flat Sandal Amazon Skechers Women's Desert Kiss-Secret Picnic Flat Sandal Now's a great time to score warm weather-style sandals on sale so you're ready for next spring and summer. $27 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45) BUY NOW

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe Amazon Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe The perfect mesh walking shoe. With these walking shoes you don't have to deal with the hassle of laces. $38 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50) BUY NOW

Skechers Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker Amazon Skechers Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker A sporty yet polished Skechers sneaker for any guy. These sneakers feature an air cooled memory foam insole. They're also an Amazon Choice product. $40 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65) BUY NOW

Skechers D'lites Biggest Fan Amazon Skechers D'lites Biggest Fan If you're looking for a new pair of comfortable shoes, let us introduce you to Skechers Sport D'lites Biggest Fan. The memory foam insole so you can stay on your feet longer. Bonus: the insole is air-cooled. $45 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $65) BUY NOW

Skechers Segment Melego Chukka Boot Amazon Skechers Segment Melego Chukka Boot Hit the trails or hit the office in the Skechers Segment Melego Chukka Boot. The shock-absorbing midsole paired with the flexible rubber high traction outsole make it an ultra-comfortable outdoor shoe while the Relaxed Fit® design gives your foot heel-to-toe comfort. $63 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90) BUY NOW

Skechers Parallel Wedge Ankle Bootie Amazon Skechers Parallel Wedge Ankle Bootie Style meets comfort with Skechers Parallel Wedge Ankle Bootie. With just a slight lift in the heel makes these perfect for transitioning from day to evening without sacrificing fashion. $42 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) BUY NOW

Skechers Men's Expected Gomel Slip-on Loafer Amazon Skechers Men's Expected Gomel Slip-on Loafer The perfect sporty slip on loafer from Skechers at a great deal. $42 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) BUY NOW

Skechers Men's Moreno Amazon Skechers Men's Moreno We love this Skechers men's lace-up shoe with vintage wash finish. They're also an Amazon #1 Best Seller. $42 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65) BUY NOW

Skechers Max Cushioning Elite-Performance Walking & Running Shoe Amazon Skechers Max Cushioning Elite-Performance Walking & Running Shoe Whether you're need a shoe to get back into running or you need a comfortable walking shoe, Max Cushioning Elite-Performance Walking & Running Shoe can help you reach your destination. This shoe offers extra cushioning, support and durability with its Ultra Go comfort platform while the insole cushion is an air-cooled mat with shock absorption when you pound the pavement. $61 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $95) BUY NOW

