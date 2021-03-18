Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Up to 60% Off J.Crew for Women and Men
The Spring Season is just days away and if you're anything like us, you're looking for deals on Spring fashion. If so, you're in luck! Amazon is having a huge sale including on J.Crew clothing! The Amazon Big Winter Sale is offering huge discounts on select styles from the J.Crew Mercantile collection. Shop the top deals on jeans below.
The Amazon Big Winter Sale event is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Big Winter Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids' shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.
Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Ahead, check out ET Style's sale picks and enjoy up to 60% off on J.Crew Mercantile menswear and womenswear, while supplies last.
Read More: Amazon's Winter Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands.
