It's the week of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, which means now's an excellent time to shop for new footwear. While the summer may be behind us, a comfortable pair of sandals or slides are an everyday closet staple. If you've been on the internet recently, you've probably seen the lightweight cloud-like slides everyone's been wearing. The TikTok-famous Bronax Cloud Slides and Joomra Pillow Slippers are both on sale for $24 for Amazon's October Prime Day shopping event.

The affordable slides come in tons of bold colors and have an ergonomic design to help support the curve of the foot. The ridged outsole is waterproof and non-slip — great for indoor and outdoor, whether you want to wear the sporty slide in the house, shower or on a neighborhood walk. Now up to 40% off for Prime Day 2022, the slipper slides provide the ultimate support and comfort to your feet.

The minimalist sandal is versatile, too, as it can be worn with loungewear, leggings, swimwear and jeans. You can even use a hair dryer to give your cloud slides a custom fit. Just follow the simple instruction on Amazon to make your slides mold to the shape of your feet.

Shop a couple more trendy cloud slide sandals from Amazon below. For even more early Black Friday deals, check out our guide to everything worth shopping from Amazon's October Prime Day Sale, Wayfair's 5 Days of Deals, and Walmart's Rollback Sale.

Rosyclo Cloud Slippers Amazon Rosyclo Cloud Slippers Slip these slides for dog walks, laundry day, or just shuffling around your house. Available in 19 colors, you just might want to buy more than one pair. $40 $24 Buy Now

