If you've been on the internet recently, you've probably seen the lightweight cloud-like slides everyone's been wearing, similar to the Yeezy pair. While the designer slides go for hundreds of dollars, you can achieve the same easy style with these Amazon lookalikes.

The affordable slides come in tons of bold colors, perfect for summer, and have an ergonomic design to help support the curve of the foot. The ridged outsole is waterproof and non-slip — great for indoor and outdoor, whether you want to wear the sporty slide in the house, shower or pool. Like most Amazon products, similar styles are available in different colors and textures from multiple different brands, but they're all ready to purchase at fabulous price points you're not going to want to miss out on.

The minimalist sandal is versatile, too, as it can be worn with loungewear, leggings, swimwear and jeans. This summer, casual rubber slides are everywhere for their cool, low-key look and undeniable comfort. The easy-to-wear slip-ons can transition from errands to a poolside BBQ, all while looking (and feeling) comfortable.

Shop the trendy cloud slide sandals from Amazon below.

