Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals: Get Up to 60% Off J.Crew for Women and Men

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team.
j.crew deals
Courtesy of Amazon/J.Crew

Prime Day starts June 21, but if you're anything like us, you're looking for deals on summer fashion now. But right now, you can find huge discounts on clothes, including select styles from the J.Crew Mercantile collection with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals. You can find deals on jeans, dresses and tops for up to 60% off the regular price! 

Beyond J.Crew, we're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with Amazon's Early Prime Day Dealselectronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablet, Fire TV Stick and Amazon Kindle, laptop dealshome decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, workout shortstravel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, outdoor furniturespring jackets, athleisure, an Amazon device like a Fire tablet, Fire HD, or a Kindle ebook, tv deals, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, brasmen's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.

As we get ready for Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Ahead, check out ET Style's sale picks from Amazon summer clothes and enjoy up to 60% off on J.Crew Mercantile menswear and womenswear, while supplies last. 

J.Crew Mercantile Women's 10" High-Rise Wide Leg Jean
J.Crew Mercantile Women's 10" High-Rise Wide Leg Jean
Amazon
J.Crew Mercantile Women's 10" High-Rise Wide Leg Jean
Now that skinny jeans are out, you'll have plenty of room in your closet for these high-rise wide leg jeans
$35 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $128)
J.Crew Mercantile Men's Slim-fit Stretch Chino Pant
J.Crew Mercantile Men's Slim-fit Stretch Chino Pant
Amazon
J.Crew Mercantile Men's Slim-fit Stretch Chino Pant
A J.Crew Mercantile Men's Slim-fit Cotton Twill Chino Pant that can be worn anywhere.
$37 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $49)
J.Crew Mercantile 484 Stretch Slim Fit Jean
J.Crew Mercantile 484 Stretch Slim Fit Jean
Amazon
J.Crew Mercantile 484 Stretch Slim Fit Jean
Rock these J.Crew Mercantile Slim-fit jeans with stretch. These Stretch Slim Fit jeans are available in 3 other washes ranging from light to dark.
$71 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $125)
J.Crew Mercantile Women's Short Sleeve Seersucker Collared Tie Front Dress
JCrew Mercantile Women's Short Sleeve Seersucker Collared Tie Front Dress
Amazon
J.Crew Mercantile Women's Short Sleeve Seersucker Collared Tie Front Dress
Wear this adorable seersucker dress until Labor Day! 
$53 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
J.Crew Mercantile Women's Utility Jogger
J.Crew Mercantile Women's Utility Jogger
Amazon
J.Crew Mercantile Women's Utility Jogger
Add these comfy joggers to your work from home wardrobe. 
$49 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $98)
J.Crew Women's Short Sleeve T-Shirt in Stripe
J.Crew Women's Short Sleeve T-Shirt in Stripe
Amazon
J.Crew Women's Short Sleeve T-Shirt in Stripe
This J.Crew Short Sleeve T-Shirt is on sale at a huge discount. This J.Crew Striped T-Shirt is 10% cotton and machine washable. It is also available in three other colors.
$2 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20)
J. Crew Women's 9" High Rise Skinny Toothpick Jean
J.Crew Women's 9" High Rise Skinny Toothpick Jean
Amazon
J. Crew Women's 9" High Rise Skinny Toothpick Jean
These J.Crew High Rise Skinny Jeans are a staple for every wardrobe. These J.Crew jeans crafted with the perfect stretch fabric and are machine washable.
$58 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $115)
J.Crew Mercantile Women's Short Sleeve Eyelet Camp Shirt
J.Crew Mercantile Women's Short Sleeve Eyelet Camp Shirt
Amazon
J.Crew Mercantile Women's Short Sleeve Eyelet Camp Shirt
Dress up your summer wardrobe with this adorable camp shirt. 
$45 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
J.Crew Mercantile Women's Short-Sleeve Eyelet Collared Tie Front Dress
J.Crew Mercantile Women's Short-Sleeve Eyelet Collared Tie Front Dress
Amazon
J.Crew Mercantile Women's Short-Sleeve Eyelet Collared Tie Front Dress
As if you need a reason to add this dress to your collection. 
$34 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
J.Crew Mercantile Women's Long-Sleeve Smocked Tie-Front Dress
J.Crew Mercantile Women's Long-Sleeve Smocked Tie-Front Dress
Amazon
J.Crew Mercantile Women's Long-Sleeve Smocked Tie-Front Dress
Long sleeves on a short dress is just right for spring. 
$59 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
J.Crew Women's Slim Boyfriend Jean
J.Crew Women's Slim Boyfriend Jean
Amazon
J.Crew Women's Slim Boyfriend Jean
Rock these J.Crew Boyfriend Jeans this Spring season with anything from a cute sweater to a blazer.
$66 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90)
J.Crew Mercantile Midrise Skinny Jean
J.Crew Midrise Skinny Jean
Amazon
J.Crew Mercantile Midrise Skinny Jean
This pair of J.Crew Midrise Skinny jeans is one you'll wear for many seasons. 
$25 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
J.Crew Mercantile Vintage Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt
J.Crew Mercantile Vintage Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt
Amazon
J.Crew Mercantile Vintage Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt
Collect multiple colors of the essential J.Crew cotton v-neck tee. The perfect t-shirt for any casual outfit. This shirt is available in five different colors.
$16 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)
J.Crew Mercantile Women's 5" Cotton Chino Shorts
J.Crew Mercantile Women's 5" Cotton Chino Shorts
Amazon
J.Crew Mercantile Women's 5" Cotton Chino Shorts
Shorts season is here! Get these chino shorts and wear them while you can!
$34 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $38)

