Amazon’s Echo Show 8 brings the sound of a smart speaker to the convenience of a tablet, making it one of the best smart displays on the market. Right now, the 8-inch touchscreen-equipped smart display is on sale for just $75. The lowest price we've ever seen for the Echo Show 8 was only $5 less during Amazon Prime Day.

If you find yourself busy in the kitchen, then Echo Show 8 makes video calls easier with a 13 MP camera that uses auto-framing to keep you centered. All you have to do is just ask Alexa to call your friends and family. Not only do you have Alexa at your hands, but you can also browse recipes, watch your favorite shows, and check in on smart home security cameras.

When you aren't using your Echo Show, you can turn your home screen into a digital frame to display pictures and art. The adaptive color helps your favorite photos look great in any light.

You can also upgrade your tech with more Amazon deals and save big on devices for great home entertainment including Fire TVs. Ahead, shop the best deals on Amazon devices and 4K TVs.

Best Amazon Device Deals to Shop Now

Amazon Halo Rise Amazon Amazon Halo Rise Amazon's new bedside sleep tracker wakes you naturally with a light simulating the colors and gradual brightening of sunrise. $140 $100 Shop Now

Echo Buds (2nd Gen) Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) The Echo Buds bring the power of Alexa straight into your ears. These earbuds have active noise cancellation and can stream music, play podcasts or read Audible audiobooks with the help of your Alexa app. These earbuds will give you five hours of playback on a single charge, or 15 hours with the help of the charging case. $120 $80 Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

35 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now: Apple, Samsonite, Keurig and More

Amazon's Best-Selling TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Is 50% Off Right Now

Our Favorite Maxi Dresses on Amazon To Wear All Spring Long

Shop The 15 Most Popular Spring Dresses Under $50 at Amazon

The Best Amazon Sneaker Deals for Women to Shop This Spring

Get the Latest MacBook Air for $500 Off, Plus More Laptop Deals

The 14 Best lululemon Lookalikes TikTok Found on Amazon

The Best Home Deals from Amazon — Spring Decor, Furniture and More