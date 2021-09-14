Amazon's Fall Sale: Best Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses
Summer is over, but the sun is still shining! If you're looking for new sunglasses, you don't want to miss these deals on Ray-Bans at Amazon's Fall Sale. Right now, you can snag huge discounts on Ray-Ban designer sunglasses -- some for more than $75 off!
The eyewear brand launched in the 1930s and has become a summer staple accessory for influencers and celebrities alike. Having a pair of Ray-Ban sunnies in the mix is key for a stylish summer season and right now, you can even pick up a pair of Ray-Ban's Round Sunglasses for $138. Bonus: Amazon Prime wardrobe shoppers can try select shades for free for seven days to make sure they're the right fit.
Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on some of the biggest discounts outside of holiday shopping on Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.
Below, check out our favorite Ray Bans from Amazon.
Shop ET Style's Picks from Amazon's Best Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses:
