Amazon's Fall Sale: Get Up to 60% Off J.Crew

By ETonline Staff
j.crew deals
Courtesy of Amazon/J.Crew

It's still technically summer, but if you're anything like us, you're already looking for deals on fall fashion. Right now, you can find huge discounts on clothes, including select styles from the J.Crew Mercantile collection with Amazon's fall sale. You can find deals on jeans, dresses and tops for up to 60% off the regular price! 

Beyond J.Crew, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's fall sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's fall sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Ahead, check out ET Style's sale picks from Amazon and enjoy up to 60% off on J.Crew Mercantile menswear and womenswear, while supplies last. 

J.Crew Mercantile Women's Cropped Embroidered Denim Jacket
J.Crew Mercantile Women's Cropped Embroidered Denim Jacket
Amazon
J.Crew Mercantile Women's Cropped Embroidered Denim Jacket
If you haven't gotten your fall jean jacket yet, this one is on sale! 
$60 (REGULARLY $90)
J.Crew Mercantile Women's Schoolboy Blazer
J.Crew Mercantile Women's Schoolboy Blazer
Amazon
J.Crew Mercantile Women's Schoolboy Blazer
You never know when you'll need the timeless style of a blazer. 
$75 (REGULARLY $148)
J.Crew Cashmere Crew Neck Sweater
J.Crew Cashmere Crew Neck Sweater
Amazon
J.Crew Cashmere Crew Neck Sweater
You don't get more soft and cozy than a cashmere sweater. 
$44 (REGULARLY $98)
J.Crew Mercantile Men's Slim-fit Stretch Chino Pant
J.Crew Mercantile Men's Slim-fit Stretch Chino Pant
Amazon
J.Crew Mercantile Men's Slim-fit Stretch Chino Pant
A J.Crew Mercantile Men's Slim-fit Cotton Twill Chino Pant that can be worn anywhere.
$34 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $49)
J.Crew Mercantile Vintage Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt
J.Crew Mercantile Vintage Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt
Amazon
J.Crew Mercantile Vintage Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt
Collect multiple colors of the essential J.Crew cotton v-neck tee. The perfect t-shirt for any casual outfit. This shirt is available in five different colors.
$15 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)
J.Crew Mercantile 484 Stretch Slim Fit Jean
J.Crew Mercantile 484 Stretch Slim Fit Jean
Amazon
J.Crew Mercantile 484 Stretch Slim Fit Jean
Rock these J.Crew Mercantile Slim-fit jeans with stretch. These Stretch Slim Fit jeans are available in 3 other washes ranging from light to dark.
$79 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $125)
J.Crew Mercantile Midrise Skinny Jean
J.Crew Midrise Skinny Jean
Amazon
J.Crew Mercantile Midrise Skinny Jean
This pair of J.Crew Midrise Skinny jeans is one you'll wear for many seasons. 
$25 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
J.Crew Mercantile Women's Utility Jogger
J.Crew Mercantile Women's Utility Jogger
Amazon
J.Crew Mercantile Women's Utility Jogger
Add these comfy joggers to your work from home wardrobe. 
$46 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $98)
J.Crew Mercantile Women's Long-Sleeve Smocked Tie-Front Dress
J.Crew Mercantile Women's Long-Sleeve Smocked Tie-Front Dress
Amazon
J.Crew Mercantile Women's Long-Sleeve Smocked Tie-Front Dress
Long sleeves on a short dress is just right for spring. 
$66 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
J.Crew Women's Short Sleeve T-Shirt in Stripe
J.Crew Women's Short Sleeve T-Shirt in Stripe
Amazon
J.Crew Women's Short Sleeve T-Shirt in Stripe
This J.Crew Short Sleeve T-Shirt is on sale at a huge discount. This J.Crew Striped T-Shirt is 10% cotton and machine washable. It is also available in three other colors.
$11 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20)
J.Crew Mercantile Women's Short Sleeve Eyelet Camp Shirt
J.Crew Mercantile Women's Short Sleeve Eyelet Camp Shirt
Amazon
J.Crew Mercantile Women's Short Sleeve Eyelet Camp Shirt
Dress up your summer wardrobe with this adorable camp shirt. 
$48 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
J. Crew Women's 9" High Rise Skinny Toothpick Jean
J.Crew Women's 9" High Rise Skinny Toothpick Jean
Amazon
J. Crew Women's 9" High Rise Skinny Toothpick Jean
These J.Crew High Rise Skinny Jeans are a staple for every wardrobe. These J.Crew jeans crafted with the perfect stretch fabric and are machine washable.
$60 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $115)

