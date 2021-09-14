Amazon's Fall Sale: Get Up to 60% Off J.Crew

It's still technically summer, but if you're anything like us, you're already looking for deals on fall fashion. Right now, you can find huge discounts on clothes, including select styles from the J.Crew Mercantile collection with Amazon's fall sale. You can find deals on jeans, dresses and tops for up to 60% off the regular price!

Beyond J.Crew, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's fall sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's fall sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Ahead, check out ET Style's sale picks from Amazon and enjoy up to 60% off on J.Crew Mercantile menswear and womenswear, while supplies last.

