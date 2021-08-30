Shopping

Amazon's Labor Day Sale: The Best Deals on Baby Essentials to Shop Now

By ETonline Staff
Kids and baby deals
Right now, some of us are busy planning Labor Day weekend cookouts or doing last-minute back to school shopping, but others are focused on Labor Day sales, namely Amazon's Labor Day deals. Right now, we're uncovering tons of deals on baby essentials.

Whether you're a new parent or you're shopping for one, you can find deals on a range of kids, baby products and gear for newborns baby clothing, shoes, accessories, strollers, toys and so many more items. Amazon also has tons of items for new moms. Find deals on chic clothes, walking shoes, fitness trackers, and more for mothers-to-be.

Beyond baby essentials, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Labor Day deals, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Labor Day deals deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Shop ET's Maternity and Baby Guide to find top essentials and gifts for new moms. 

ET Style's Top Picks on Baby Essentials from Amazon's Labor Day deals

Mamibaby Baby Lounger Baby Nest Co-Sleeping for Baby
Mamibaby Baby Lounger Baby Nest Co-Sleeping for Baby
Amazon
Mamibaby Baby Lounger Baby Nest Co-Sleeping for Baby
This baby lounger has thousands of 5-star reviews and shoppers call it a "must purchase product."
$59 (REGULARLY $91)
3 in 1 Diaper Bag Backpack
3 in 1 Diaper Bag Backpack
Amazon
3 in 1 Diaper Bag Backpack
This large capacity diaper bag backpack expands into a changing mat & sleeping pad so you can change a diaper or put your baby down for a nap anytime, anywhere.
$46 (REGULARLY $60)
BlueMello Baby Swaddle Blanket
BlueMello Baby Swaddle Blanket
Amazon
BlueMello Baby Swaddle Blanket
We're approaching the coziest season! This swaddling blanket is made with a super-soft faux cashmere that gets softer with every wash.
$18 (REGULARLY $24)
Bamboo Queen Super Soft Burp Cloths 8 Pack
Super Soft Burp Cloths 8 Pack
Amazon
Bamboo Queen Super Soft Burp Cloths 8 Pack
You can never have too many burp cloths. 
$6 (REGULARLY $10)
Nested Bean Zen One - Gently Weighted Swaddle
Nested Bean Zen One - Gently Weighted Swaddle
Amazon
Nested Bean Zen One - Gently Weighted Swaddle
Keep baby calm all night long with this weighted swaddle. 
$48
Diaper Bag Backpack
Diaper Bag Backpack
Amazon
Diaper Bag Backpack
Make sure you're ready to travel with baby with this  Diaper Bag Backpack. 
$37
Skip Hop Moby Baby Bath Essential Set
Skip Hop Moby Baby Bath Essential Set
Amazon
Skip Hop Moby Baby Bath Essential Set
Make bath time a little more fun with this adorable Skip Hop Moby Baby Bath Essential Set.
$50 (REGULARLY $56)
Medela Breast Milk Storage Bags
Medela Breast Milk Storage Bags
Amazon
Medela Breast Milk Storage Bags
Make sure you always have milk on hand for baby with these Medela Breast Milk Storage Bags.
$15 (REGULARLY $20)
YIVEKO Baby Nail Kit
YIVEKO Baby Nail Kit
Amazon
YIVEKO Baby Nail Kit
Make trimming baby's nails fun with this adorable Baby Nail Kit.
$10 (REGULARLY $16)
2 Pack Premium Bamboo Baby Bath Towel
2 Pack Premium Bamboo Baby Bath Towel
Amazon
2 Pack Premium Bamboo Baby Bath Towel
Ease baby out of the tub for a tear-free towel-off with this 2 Pack Premium Bamboo Baby Bath Towel set. 
$24 (REGULARLY $36)
Simple Joys by Carter's Girls' 6-Pack Short-Sleeve Bodysuit
Simple Joys by Carter's Girls' 6-Pack Short-Sleeve Bodysuit
Amazon
Simple Joys by Carter's Girls' 6-Pack Short-Sleeve Bodysuit
Always be ready with a clean onesie with this pack of Simple Joys by Carter's Short-Sleeve Bodysuits.
$18 AND UP (REGULARLY $25)
Newborn Baby Nest
TotAha Superior Dock for A Tot, Organic Cotton Baby Lounger for Co-Sleeping, Secure Comfort Portable Baby Sleeper Bed Bassinet, Newborn Essentials Must-Have for 0-12 Month -Woodland
Amazon
Newborn Baby Nest
Keep baby snug and comfortable in this cotton baby lounger.
$70
Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature Newborn Baby Essentials Feeding Gift Set
Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature Newborn Baby Essentials Feeding Gift Set
Amazon
Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature Newborn Baby Essentials Feeding Gift Set
Whether you're looking for a baby shower gift or you're buying for your own little one, this baby feeding kit will be put to good use. 
$52 (REGULARLY $70)
Slotic Dinosaur Teether Pain Relief Toy with Pacifier Clip Holder
Slotic Dinosaur Teether Pain Relief Toy with Pacifier Clip Holder
Amazon
Slotic Dinosaur Teether Pain Relief Toy with Pacifier Clip Holder
Dinosaurs to the rescue for teething babies! 
$12 (REGULARLY $13)
Jordan Step 1 Baby Toothbrush
Jordan Step 1 Baby Toothbrush
Amazon
Jordan Step 1 Baby Toothbrush
Be prepared to get your baby into good dental hygiene habits with the Jordan Step 1 Baby Toothbrush.
$10 (REGULARLY $15)
Gerber Baby Girls' 8-Piece Organic Cap and Mitten-Set
Gerber Baby Girls' 8-Piece Organic Cap and Mitten-Set
Amazon
Gerber Baby Girls' 8-Piece Organic Cap and Mitten-Set
Always have clean hat and mittens ready for your little one with Gerber's Baby Girls' 8-Piece Organic Cap and Mitten-Set.
$13
Little Remedies New Baby Essentials Kit
Little Remedies New Baby Essentials Kit, 6 Piece Kit for Baby's Nose and Tummy
Amazon
Little Remedies New Baby Essentials Kit
Be prepared for any sniffle or cough with Little Remedies New Baby Essentials Kit, 6 Piece Kit for Baby's Nose and Tummy.
$17 (REGULARLY $22)

