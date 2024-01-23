Sales & Deals

Amazon's Latest Echo Show 8 Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team.
Echo Show 5
Amazon
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 2:42 PM PST, January 23, 2024

Amazon is discounting its latest Echo Show device right now.

The retailer is offering steep discounts on a range of tech including the latest Echo Show 8 device. If you want to upgrade your house into a smart home, Amazon just dropped a major deal on its own device that you can shop now for up to 40% off.

The latest 2023 Echo Show 8 is on sale for its lowest price ever. Marked down to just $90, you can save $60 on a smart speaker that also works as a small TV so you can take video calls and listen to music anywhere in the house. These deals on Amazon devices are rare outside Prime Day and Black Friday, so we recommend snagging this limited offer while they're still available.

Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen)

Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen)
Amazon

Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen)

Make life easier with the Echo Show 8, featuring a 8” HD touchscreen, adaptive color, and stereo speakers bring entertainment to life. Call friends and family, watch movies, update to-do lists, check the weather, and control your smart home all in one. 

$150 $90

Shop Now

With an Amazon Echo, you can protect your home using a feature called Alexa Guard. When this option is enabled, Alexa will send you notifications if your Echo detects certain sounds and will then let you listen to any noises that were detected as dangerous.

Ahead, shop more of the best Amazon deals on Echo devices to get your smart home started.

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)
Amazon

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)

Make life easier with the Echo Show 8, featuring a 8” HD touchscreen, adaptive color, and stereo speakers bring entertainment to life. Call friends and family, watch movies, update to-do lists, check the weather, and control your smart home all in one. 

$130 $50

Shop Now

