Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Up to 60% Off J.Crew for Women and Men

Spring is here and if you're anything like us, you're looking for deals on spring fashion. If so, you're in luck! The Amazon Mother's Day Sale is offering huge discounts on clothes, including select styles from the J.Crew Mercantile collection. You can find deals on jeans, dresses and tops for up to 60% off the regular price!

Amazon Mother's Day Sale is also a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Mother's Day Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids' shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

J.Crew Mercantile Women's Utility Jogger Amazon J.Crew Mercantile Women's Utility Jogger Add these comfy joggers to your work from home wardrobe. $50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $98) Buy Now

J.Crew Mercantile Midrise Skinny Jean Amazon J.Crew Mercantile Midrise Skinny Jean This pair of J.Crew Midrise Skinny jeans is one you'll wear for many seasons. $21 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

J. Crew Women's 9" High Rise Skinny Toothpick Jean Amazon J. Crew Women's 9" High Rise Skinny Toothpick Jean These J.Crew High Rise Skinny Jeans are a staple for every wardrobe. These J.Crew jeans crafted with the perfect stretch fabric and are machine washable. $34 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $115) Buy Now

J.Crew Mercantile 484 Stretch Slim Fit Jean Amazon J.Crew Mercantile 484 Stretch Slim Fit Jean Rock these J.Crew Mercantile Slim-fit jeans with stretch. These Stretch Slim Fit jeans are available in 3 other washes ranging from light to dark. $25 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $125) Buy Now

J.Crew Mercantile Vintage Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt Amazon J.Crew Mercantile Vintage Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt Collect multiple colors of the essential J.Crew cotton v-neck tee. The perfect t-shirt for any casual outfit. This shirt is available in five other colors. $13 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

J.Crew Women's Slim Boyfriend Jean Amazon J.Crew Women's Slim Boyfriend Jean Rock these J.Crew Boyfriend Jeans this Spring season with anything from a cute sweater to a blazer. $64 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

J.Crew Women's Short Sleeve T-Shirt in Stripe Amazon J.Crew Women's Short Sleeve T-Shirt in Stripe This J.Crew Short Sleeve T-Shirt is on sale at a huge discount. This J.Crew Striped T-Shirt is 10% cotton and machine washable. It is also available in three other colors. $2 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20) Buy Now

