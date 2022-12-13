With Christmas being less than two weeks away, Amazon has officially kicked off its Holiday Sale event to offer members major last-minute deals on devices for their holiday shopping. Among the thousands of discounts are plenty of Amazon device deals worth shopping during Amazon Holiday Sale. With deals on Amazon's latest hardware from Kindle e-readers to Fire TVs and Ring Security Cameras, shoppers can make their homes smarter than ever without breaking the bank.

Amazon is even offering 21% off its 2021 Kindle Paperwhite, Now marked down to $110 along with other devices.

Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Kindle Paperwhite The new Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8” display and thinner borders, adjustable warm light, up to 10 weeks of battery life, and 20% faster page turns. $140 $110 Buy Now

Historically, Amazon has used Prime Day to deeply discount its own devices, and this holiday sale is no different. Since Amazon constantly releases new devices or new versions of existing devices, it can be difficult to decide which ones are the best. But don't worry, we've got you covered and created this list to help you decide which Amazon device is right for you.

Whether you’re shopping for a new 4K TV or a video doorbell, we’ve rounded up the biggest tech deals on Amazon devices below.

Best Kindle Holiday Gifts

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle The Kindle Paperwhite has up to 10 weeks of battery life making sure your reading time is rarely interrupted. The glare-free display and waterproof capacity allow you to enjoy your book in endless outdoor settings. This Essentials Bundle includes a Kindle Paperwhite, Amazon Fabric Cover, and Power Adapter. $190 $136 Buy Now

Best Ring Holiday Gifts

Ring Indoor Cam Amazon Ring Indoor Cam Ring devices are some of the more popular home security cameras among Amazon shoppers. The Ring Indoor Cam is a compact plug-in HD security camera with two-way talk availability. This camera also works with any Alexa device. $60 $50 Buy Now

Best Amazon Fire TV Holiday Gifts

Best Fire TV Streaming Device Holiday Gifts

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Holiday Gift Guide for the best ideas on tech, beauty, fashion, and more.

