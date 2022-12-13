Amazon's New Kindle Paperwhite Is On Sale And Perfect for Holiday Gifting — Plus More Amazon Device Deals
With Christmas being less than two weeks away, Amazon has officially kicked off its Holiday Sale event to offer members major last-minute deals on devices for their holiday shopping. Among the thousands of discounts are plenty of Amazon device deals worth shopping during Amazon Holiday Sale. With deals on Amazon's latest hardware from Kindle e-readers to Fire TVs and Ring Security Cameras, shoppers can make their homes smarter than ever without breaking the bank.
Amazon is even offering 21% off its 2021 Kindle Paperwhite, Now marked down to $110 along with other devices.
The new Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8” display and thinner borders, adjustable warm light, up to 10 weeks of battery life, and 20% faster page turns.
Historically, Amazon has used Prime Day to deeply discount its own devices, and this holiday sale is no different. Since Amazon constantly releases new devices or new versions of existing devices, it can be difficult to decide which ones are the best. But don't worry, we've got you covered and created this list to help you decide which Amazon device is right for you.
Whether you’re shopping for a new 4K TV or a video doorbell, we’ve rounded up the biggest tech deals on Amazon devices below.
Best Kindle Holiday Gifts
The Kindle Paperwhite has up to 10 weeks of battery life making sure your reading time is rarely interrupted. The glare-free display and waterproof capacity allow you to enjoy your book in endless outdoor settings. This Essentials Bundle includes a Kindle Paperwhite, Amazon Fabric Cover, and Power Adapter.
Get more with the Kindle Signature Edition: this has everything the Kindle Paperwhite does, plus wireless charging, auto-adjusting front light, 32 GB storage, wifi, without ads, & comes with an Amazon Leather Cover.
Best Ring Holiday Gifts
The 2021 Ring Video Doorbell Wired is built with two-way talk, advanced motion detection, and night vision.
Ring devices are some of the more popular home security cameras among Amazon shoppers. The Ring Indoor Cam is a compact plug-in HD security camera with two-way talk availability. This camera also works with any Alexa device.
It has over 20,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. With the bright floodlights and color night vision capabilities, there is very little this Ring Floodlight Surveillance Camera won't be able to record.
Best Amazon Fire TV Holiday Gifts
This Amazon Fire TV comes with built-in microphones, so you can ask Alexa to turn on your favorite series, pause or to start up for go-to video game.
If you've been toying with the idea of upgrading to a smart TV, this is the deal you want to take advantage of. You can save on the Amazon Fire TV to get cinematic 4K entertainment with Alexa built in for a hands-free experience.
Enjoy breathtaking 4K movies and TV shows at 4 times the resolution of Full Fire HD, and upscale your current content to Ultra HD-level picture quality.
Best Fire TV Streaming Device Holiday Gifts
Amazon's hands-free entertainment Fire TV cube delivers a fast, fluid 4K streaming experience.
This is Amazon's most powerful streaming stick yet — it's 40% more powerful than the original Fire TV Stick 4K and it's 36% off.
Stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more with the Fire TV stick.
For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Holiday Gift Guide for the best ideas on tech, beauty, fashion, and more.
