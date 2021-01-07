Amazon's New Year Sale: Get Up to 40% Off Skechers Shoes

The new year is here and there are tons of deals to be had to scoop up at the Amazon New Year shopping event.

Among other things, it's time to shop Skechers. If you're in the market, now's the time to give your shoe game an upgrade with some fresh shoes from Skechers at a discount.

Whether you're looking for a new pair of workout sneakers or boots to wear for fall and winter, there's a deal for you. Plus, there are styles for men and kids, so the whole family can have fresh kicks!

With their new gift guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all kinds of gifts under $50 (as well as gifts under $10, gifts under $30, gifts under $100 and gifts under $200). In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including games, books, gadgets, decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.

The Amazon New Year event is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon sale event.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the Amazon's New Year Sale, including electronics, home decor, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, de signer sunglasses, activewear, winter jackets, athleisure, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, watches, cookware, kitchen appliances, men's clothing, shoes, underwear, bras, kids/baby gear, diamonds, deals under $50, loungewear, tie dye, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and jewelry.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Check out ET Style's top picks of the best Skechers deals we have curated with deep discounts at the Amazon's New Year Sale.

Women's Beach Bingo-Pastel Paws Sneaker Skechers Amazon Women's Beach Bingo-Pastel Paws Sneaker Skechers These Sketchers Beach Bingo-Pastel Paws Sneaker are not only cute, but comfortable for all of our dog lovers. These Sketchers Paws Sneakers have scrunch back and a memory foam footbed. Starting at $26.98 at Amazon

Women's Brie-Lo'profile-Stretch Mesh Vamp Sling Back Sandal Sport Skechers Amazon Women's Brie-Lo'profile-Stretch Mesh Vamp Sling Back Sandal Sport Skechers A Sketchers ultra-comfortable sling back sandal with a luxe foam footbed for all day wear. REGULARLY $45 $25.98 at Amazon

D'lites Biggest Fan Skechers Amazon D'lites Biggest Fan Skechers If you're looking for a new pair of comfortable shoes, let us introduce you to Skechers Sport D'lites Biggest Fan. The memory foam insole so you can stay on your feet longer. Bonus: the insole is air-cooled. REGULARLY $65 $58.19 on Amazon

Max Cushioning Elite-Performance Walking & Running Shoe Skecher's Amazon Max Cushioning Elite-Performance Walking & Running Shoe Skecher's Whether you're need a shoe to get back into running or you need a comfortable walking shoe, Max Cushioning Elite-Performance Walking & Running Shoe can help you reach your destination. This shoe offers extra cushioning, support and durability with its Ultra Go comfort platform while the insole cushion is an air-cooled mat with shock absorption when you pound the pavement. Starting at $69 on Amazon

Men's Moreno Skechers Amazon Men's Moreno Skechers We love this Skechers men's lace-up shoe with vintage wash finish. REGULARLY $65 $41.99 at Amazon

Segment Melego Chukka Boot Skechers Amazon Segment Melego Chukka Boot Skechers Hit the trails or hit the office in the Skechers Segment Melego Chukka Boot. The shock absorbing midsole paired with the flexible rubber high traction outsole, make it an ultra-comfortable outdoor shoe while the Relaxed Fit® design gives your foot heel-to-toe comfort. Starting at $57 on Amazon

BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love Skechers Amazon BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love Skechers Comfortable Bobs sneakers that go with just about any casual 'fit? Sure thing! REGULARLY $42 $34.95 at Amazon

Parallel Wedge Ankle Bootie Skechers Amazon Parallel Wedge Ankle Bootie Skechers Style meets comfort with Skechers Parallel Wedge Ankle Bootie. With just a slight lift in the heel makes these perfect for transitioning from day to evening without sacrificing fashion. Starting at $41.99 on Amazon

Jackpots - Out Tonight Skechers Amazon Jackpots - Out Tonight Skechers An on-trend edgy calf-length boot with chunk heel from Sketchers. $89.99 at Amazon

Equalizer 4.0 Voltis Skechers Amazon Equalizer 4.0 Voltis Skechers Gift these cool workout shoes with memory foam. REGULARLY $70 $55.09 at Amazon

Women's Desert Kiss-Secret Picnic Flat Sandal Skechers Amazon Women's Desert Kiss-Secret Picnic Flat Sandal Skechers Now's a great time to score warm weather-style sandals on sale so you're ready for next spring and summer. REGULARLY $45 Starting at $30.76 on Amazon

Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker Skechers Amazon Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker Skechers A sporty yet polished Skechers sneaker for any guy. REGULARLY $65 $46.67 at Amazon

Men's Expected Gomel Slip-on Loafer Skechers Amazon Men's Expected Gomel Slip-on Loafer Skechers The perfect slip on sporty loafer from Skechers at a great deal. $54.95 and up at Amazon

