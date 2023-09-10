Whether you're a new parent or shopping for one, now is the time to load up on all sorts of baby products with Amazon's September Baby Sale. For the entire month, you can stock up on parenting essentials with Amazon's discounts on everything from strollers and car seats to bottles, diaper bags and swaddle blankets. If there's one thing parents can agree on, it's that babies are expensive and this Amazon sale is the perfect opportunity to save on quality parenting products.

Shop the Amazon Baby Deals

There are major deals on baby gear, clothes, toys, feeding supplies and more. You'll even find big-name brands like Huggies, Pampers, Britax, Mustela, Delta and plenty more. Because many of this month's best Amazon baby deals are only available for a limited time, you'll want to add them to your shopping cart fast. Amazon will be dropping more deals throughout September though, so be sure to take a look now and check back here for updates.

To save you time and help you find the very best deals, we've gathered everything worth shopping from Amazon's September Baby Sale, so you can take care of your bundle of joy on a budget.

The Best Deals from Amazon's September Baby Sale

Ruvalino Diaper Bag Backpack Amazon Ruvalino Diaper Bag Backpack Choose your favorite from 16 colors of this diaper bag backpack with a changing pad and a pacifier case. The interior includes a padded laptop pocket, mesh pocket organizers and other organization essentials. $90 $46 Shop Now

Storkcraft 3-in-1 Activity Walker and Rocker Amazon Storkcraft 3-in-1 Activity Walker and Rocker Far more than your typical walker, this 3-in-1 model has an entertaining toy tray, jumping board, rocking feature, and even a feeding tray — all combined to give your little one the ultimate interactive experience. $140 $75 Shop Now

Graco Hadley 5-in-1 Convertible Crib with Drawer Amazon Graco Hadley 5-in-1 Convertible Crib with Drawer Convert from a baby crib to a toddler bed, daybed, and full-size bed with headboard and optional footboard. The crib includes a full-size drawer with 2 compartments for conveniently storing and organizing your nursery essentials. $320 $260 Shop Now

Evenflo LiteMax Infant Car Seat Amazon Evenflo LiteMax Infant Car Seat The LiteMax 35 baby seat is an easy-to-install and carry, remarkably lightweight carrier with a seat that is durable. This rear-facing infant car seat includes a stay-in-car convenience base that makes things easy when transporting newborn babies or infants. $140 $125 Shop Now

Britax Marathon Clicktight Convertible Car Seat Amazon Britax Marathon Clicktight Convertible Car Seat This popular car seat easily transitions from rear-facing mode to forward-facing mode as your child grows from baby to toddler. The cover is also washer and dryer-friendly. $340 $280 Shop Now

Munchkin Digital Bottle Warmer Amazon Munchkin Digital Bottle Warmer Munchkin's smart steam-based digital baby bottle warmer is easy to use with One Touch Start. It remembers previous settings to makes night feedings more efficient. $42 $35 Shop Now

Homedics MyBaby SoundSpa Lullaby Sound Machine & Projector Amazon Homedics MyBaby SoundSpa Lullaby Sound Machine & Projector The SoundSpa comes with 3 soothing sound options and 3 nursery lullabies to create a relaxing and peaceful atmosphere for better sleep. The soft glow of the projector acts as a nightlight and it can also project images onto the wall or ceiling of your nursery. $30 $24 Shop Now

Mustela Baby Diaper Rash Cream Amazon Mustela Baby Diaper Rash Cream Mustela's best-selling 3-in-1 Diaper Rash Cream prevents, relieves and replenishes baby’s delicate skin every diaper change. It's been clinically proven to relieve irritation and redness from the first use. $11 $9 Shop Now

Mustela Baby Soothing Moisturizing Cream Amazon Mustela Baby Soothing Moisturizing Cream This soothing moisturizing face cream has been designed specifically for your baby’s very sensitive skin. Fragrance-free and hypoallergenic, this facial cream is gentle enough to be used on newborns. $14 $11 Shop Now

Huggies Little Snugglers Baby Diapers Amazon Huggies Little Snugglers Baby Diapers These Huggies diapers offer a curved and stretchy fit with all-around comfort for a gentle tummy fit. $43 $40 Shop Now

Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman Amazon Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman Amazon's best-selling nursery glider is 30% off right now. We love the padded arm cushions with pockets for added storage convenience. $230 $160 Shop Now

BOB Gear Revolution Flex 3.0 Duallie Double Jogging Stroller Amazon BOB Gear Revolution Flex 3.0 Duallie Double Jogging Stroller With the two-seat BOB Gear Revolution Flex 3.0 Duallie jogging stroller, you can take both kids on any outing—whether prepping for a 10K or heading out for a day at the zoo. $800 $640 Shop Now

Joovy Kooper Lightweight Baby Stroller Amazon Joovy Kooper Lightweight Baby Stroller This stroller's reclining seat with footrest lets little ones kick back and relax with the customizable recline of the Kooper’s seat without limiting your access to the storage basket below. $300 $250 Shop Now

Graco 6" Dual-Comfort 2-Sided Premium Foam Crib & Toddler Mattress Amazon Graco 6" Dual-Comfort 2-Sided Premium Foam Crib & Toddler Mattress Designed to grow with your baby, the smooth, firm side of the mattress is recommended for the infant stage, while the convoluted side is recommended for the toddler stage. Just flip from side to side as your baby grows. $123 $102 Shop Now

Bear 2023 Baby Food Maker Amazon Bear 2023 Baby Food Maker Save money by making your own baby food with a built-in menu to preset for vegetable, fruit, fish or meat for your little one. Just choose a function, the baby food steamer and blender can complete the rest. $100 $60 Shop Now

VTech Digital Video Baby Monitor with Pan & Tilt Amazon VTech Digital Video Baby Monitor with Pan & Tilt Check in on your little one with a 5-inch LCD screen and soothe them using the lullabies and soft sounds that play right from the baby unit. This video monitor lets you pan and tilt to get a better look at every angle in the nursery using the long-range parent unit. $130 $90 Shop Now

Baby Ear Protection Noise Cancelling Headphones Amazon Baby Ear Protection Noise Cancelling Headphones Make sure your infant can sleep like an angel even during the loudest outdoor events with these comfortable and safe baby noise-cancelling headphones. $30 $20 Shop Now

Huggies Natural Care Sensitive Baby Wipes Amazon Huggies Natural Care Sensitive Baby Wipes Save on an 8-pack of the baby wipes you love, now with brand new Winnie-The-Pooh designs. Huggies Natural Care Sensitive Baby Wipes are plant-based and made with 99% purified water for a gentle clean. $20 $13 Shop Now

Chicco KeyFit 35 Infant Car Seat and Base Amazon Chicco KeyFit 35 Infant Car Seat and Base To maximize rear-facing use, this car seats' headrest raises with the harness. The anti-rebound bar provides increased stability and leg room to grow with children up to 32” tall. Plus, the carrier shell is lined with energy-absorbing foam for improved impact protection. $270 $237 Shop Now

BlueMello Baby Swaddle Blanket Amazon BlueMello Baby Swaddle Blanket This swaddling blanket, perfect for the stroller in the winter, is made with a super-soft faux cashmere that gets softer with every wash. $24 $19 Buy Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT: