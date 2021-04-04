Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With Spring here, there's no better time than now to shop for some new eyewear to add to your collection for sunnier days. Shade up at Amazon's Spring Deals event and get up to 55% off your favorite brand's sunglasses.

Amazon's Spring Deals event is also a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, DL1961 jeans, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Spring Deals event. Not onlydoes the sale include theabove mentioned brandsand Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brandmarkdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.



If, like us, you’ve lost one too many pairs of sunglasses over past summers, there’s a great range of discounted pairs up for grabs. Prices are as low as $14.99 for these pink and gold, round, metal framed SOJOS sunnies. Popular brands like Ray-Ban have also slashed prices for Amazon's Spring Deals event.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts across fashion categories at Amazon's Spring Deals event, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, activewear, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, watches, men's clothing, underwear, jewelry, leggings, bras,underwear, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen appliances, home decor, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, and more. And if you want to get out and exercise more this spring, you can find all sorts of leggings, sports bras and sneakers on sale.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun at Amazon's Spring Deals event.

Check out ET Style's best designer sunglasses deals below at Amazon's Spring Deals event.

Tory Burch 0TY7106 Sunglasses Amazon Tory Burch 0TY7106 Sunglasses Get full coverage at half the price in these Tory Burch shades. $93 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $234) Buy now

Ray-Ban Rb3119m Olympian I Deluxe Oval Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban Rb3119m Olympian I Deluxe Oval Sunglasses Rock these Ray-Ban Olympian I Deluxe Oval Sunglasses this spring and summer! $165 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $215) Buy Now

Smith Caper Chromapop Polarized Sunglasses Amazon Smith Caper Chromapop Polarized Sunglasses If you haven't tried designer eyewear with polarized lenses, this is a great opportunity. Get these Smith Caper Chromapop Polarized Sunglasses now for more than 50% off. These trendy sunglasses are shown in tortoise shell frames, but they come in 18 different colors and styles. $66 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $149) BUY NOW

Burberry 0BE4216 Sunglasses Amazon Burberry 0BE4216 Sunglasses These Burberry frames are crafted with plastic frames with a UV coating and subtly feature Burberry's signature plaid. $130 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $260) Buy Now

Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses Amazon/Ray-Ban Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses These Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses are 33% off the retail price, while supplies last. These Ray-Ban Sunglasses are available in 30 different colors. $147 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $175) BUY NOW

Versace VE2198 Sunglasses Amazon Versace VE2198 Sunglasses Meet your new favorite sunglasses. Shop now to get these classy shades for 48% off the original price. $165 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $318) Buy now

Kate Spade Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses Amazon Kate Spade Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses If you're picky about sunglasses, these cat eye shades are an elegant accessory from Kate Spade. Perfect for just about any face shape, these sunnies are a classy touch to any outfit. $73 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $74) Buy Now

Tory Burch Black Sunglasses Amazon Tory Burch Black Sunglasses These black trendy Tory Burch sunglasses are a whopping 42% off the retail price, while supplies last. $90 AT AMAZON (ORIGINALLY $157) BUY NOW

Mosanana Square Cateye Sunglasses Amazon/Mosanana Mosanana Square Cateye Sunglasses These Square Cateye Sunglasses are only $14. Get the luxury look without the high ticket price. $14 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $18) BUY NOW

Oakley Holbrook Square Sunglasses Amazon Oakley Holbrook Square Sunglasses Versatile, timeless Oakley sunglasses that protect eyes from UVA, UVB and UVC. $88 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $126) BUY NOW

SOJOS Polarized Sunglasses Classic Small Round Metal Frame Amazon/SOJOS SOJOS Polarized Sunglasses Classic Small Round Metal Frame SOJOS Small Round Polarized Sunglasses for both Women and Men feature a classic vintage retro frame and polarized lenses as well as, UV Protection. $13 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20) BUY NOW

Versace VE4361 Sunglasses Amazon Versace VE4361 Sunglasses Wear these Versace women's sunglasses for a bold and confident look and show off your distinctive personal style. At 38% off, there is no way you can pass up on these Versace Sunglasses. $181 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $295) BUY NOW

Tory Burch Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient Amazon Tory Burch Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient These oversized sunglasses from designer brand Tory Burch are a stunning square shape that break convention. They are made from acetate and they are a single bridge full rim sunglasses specially designed for women. These shades also block UV light for maximum protection. $80 AT AMAZON (ORIGINALLY $149) BUY NOW

Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses These Hexagonal Flat Lenses are perfect for your spring look. Save $50 on this pair of Ray Ban Sunglasses. $154 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $204) BUY NOW

Prada PR01OS Sunglasses-Gray Gradient lens Black Amazon Prada PR01OS Sunglasses-Gray Gradient lens Black Look and feel stylish in these Prada Sunglasses. They feature lightweight designer plastic frames to compliment a small face shape. $130 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $225) Buy Now

Jessica Simpson Women's Stylish Metal Aviator Sunglasses Amazon Jessica Simpson Women's Stylish Metal Aviator Sunglasses These Jessica Simpson Women's Stylish Metal Aviator Sunglasses are made with a lightweight metal frame and UV Protective coating. $20 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40) BUY NOW

Coach Sun Full Rim Pilot Sunglasses Amazon Coach Sun Full Rim Pilot Sunglasses This iconic pilot shape is inspired by frames of the past. The easy-to-wear design features a new 3D take on the classic Horse and Carriage on its lens and adjustable nose pads for a personalized fit. These women's sunglasses from Coach also offer 100% UV protection. $75 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $166) BUY NOW

Gucci Square Sunglasses Amazon Gucci Square Sunglasses These Gucci sunglasses for women feature large square frames. The temples are embellished with the interlocking GG Gucci logo. $255 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $375) BUY NOW

O'Neill Men's Harlyn Polarized Sunglasses Amazon O'Neill Men's Harlyn Polarized Sunglasses Sunnies are going square this spring and these shades from O'Neill are a great transition into the trend. $59 AT AMAZON Buy now

Michael Kors Isle Of Palms Square Sunglasses Amazon Michael Kors Isle Of Palms Square Sunglasses Get full coverage from these square sunglasses from Michael Kors. Get them now for more than 30% off the regular price while supplies last. $53 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $99) Buy now

Micheal Kors MK2024 Sunglasses Amazon Micheal Kors MK2024 Sunglasses These Micheal Kors MK2024 Sunglasses are made with a plastic frame and has gray gradient. These Michael Kors Sunglasses are currently 38% off at the Amazon Sale. $62 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $99) BUY NOW

Ray-Ban Blaze Double Bridge Square Sunglasses Amazon/Ray-Ban Ray-Ban Blaze Double Bridge Square Sunglasses These Ray-Ban sunglasses feature a square metal frame with flat lenses and a double bridge nose piece. All Ray-Ban sunglass lenses are coated with 100% UV protection to protect your eyes from all harmful UV rays. $150 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $200) BUY NOW

Kate Spade New York Women's Kiya Square Sunglasses Amazon Kate Spade New York Women's Kiya Square Sunglasses These Kate Spade Sunglasses are a must-buy. These Kate Spade New York Women's Kiya Square Sunglasses are available in blue, black, and Havana. $81 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $145) Buy Now

Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses Go back to where it all began with Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic polarized sunglasses. Using the same iconic shape as the classic Wayfarer, these sunglasses offer an updated version that includes a smaller frame and slightly softer eye shape. $144 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

