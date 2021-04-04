Amazon's Spring Deals: Get Up to 55% Off on Designer Sunglasses -- Gucci, Coach, Ray-Ban, Versace, & More
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
With Spring here, there's no better time than now to shop for some new eyewear to add to your collection for sunnier days. Shade up at Amazon's Spring Deals event and get up to 55% off your favorite brand's sunglasses.
Amazon's Spring Deals event is also a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, DL1961 jeans, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Spring Deals event. Not onlydoes the sale include theabove mentioned brandsand Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brandmarkdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
If, like us, you’ve lost one too many pairs of sunglasses over past summers, there’s a great range of discounted pairs up for grabs. Prices are as low as $14.99 for these pink and gold, round, metal framed SOJOS sunnies. Popular brands like Ray-Ban have also slashed prices for Amazon's Spring Deals event.
We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts across fashion categories at Amazon's Spring Deals event, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, activewear, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, watches, men's clothing, underwear, jewelry, leggings, bras,underwear, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen appliances, home decor, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, and more. And if you want to get out and exercise more this spring, you can find all sorts of leggings, sports bras and sneakers on sale.
If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun at Amazon's Spring Deals event.
Check out ET Style's best designer sunglasses deals below at Amazon's Spring Deals event.
