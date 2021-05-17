Shopping

Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale: Deals on Skechers -- Take Up To 40% Off Sneakers, Sandals, Boots, & More

By Doriean Stevenson‍
skechers amazon cyber monday 2020 sale
Amazon/Skechers

Memorial Day is just a few weeks away and  Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale is giving us good reasons for a summer shoe refresh! This sale includes tons of deals on everything you need for spring and summer. On the top of that list is Skechers -- whether you need new shoes to workout in or you just want casual kicks for warmer weather, we put together a list of our favorite Skechers deals from Amazon.

Check out ET Style's top picks of the best Skechers deals we have curated with deep discounts at Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale

Skechers Women's Microburst One up Fashion Sneaker
Skechers Women's Microburst One up Fashion Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Women's Microburst One up Fashion Sneaker
These walking flats are the perfect shoe for transitioning into spring outfits. 
$45 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Skechers Cali Beverlee Delighted Wedge Sandal
Skechers Cali Women's Beverlee Delighted Wedge Sandal
Amazon
Skechers Cali Beverlee Delighted Wedge Sandal
Slip in and out of these wedge sandals until Labor Day. 
$33 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $55)
Skechers Segment Melego Chukka Boot
Skechers Segment Melego Chukka Boot
Amazon
Skechers Segment Melego Chukka Boot
Hit the trails or hit the office in the Skechers Segment Melego Chukka Boot. The shock-absorbing midsole paired with the flexible rubber high traction outsole make it an ultra-comfortable outdoor shoe while the Relaxed Fit® design gives your foot heel-to-toe comfort.
$67 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90)
Skechers Equalizer 4.0 Voltis
Skechers Equalizer 4.0 Voltis
Amazon
Skechers Equalizer 4.0 Voltis
Tthese Men's bungee lace workout shoes have a memory foam insole to make your runs more comfortable. 
$70 AND UP AT AMAZON
Skechers Men's Expected Gomel Slip-on Loafer
Men's Expected Gomel Slip-on Loafer
Amazon
Skechers Men's Expected Gomel Slip-on Loafer
The perfect sporty slip on loafer from Skechers at a great deal. These Skechers Men's Expected Gomel Slip-on Loafer are 28% off, while supplies last.
$47 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Skechers Women's Bobs B Cute Sneaker
Skechers Women's Bobs B Cute Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Women's Bobs B Cute Sneaker
These simple sneakers are versatile enough to wear with a dress or shorts. 
$32 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40)
Skechers Women's Beach Bingo-Woof Pack Platform
Skechers Women's Beach Bingo-Woof Pack Platform
Amazon
Skechers Women's Beach Bingo-Woof Pack Platform
These shoes are designed for dog lovers, but they'd be hard to resist even if for cat lovers. 
$37 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45)
Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love
BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love
Amazon
Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love
Comfortable Bobs sneakers that go with just about any casual 'fit? Sure thing!
$39 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $42)
Skechers Men's Moreno
Skechers Men's Moreno
Amazon
Skechers Men's Moreno
We love this Skechers men's lace-up shoe with vintage wash finish. They're also an Amazon #1 Best Seller. 
$60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)
Skechers Women's Brie-Lo'profile-Stretch Mesh Vamp Sling Back Sandal Sport
Skechers Women's Brie-Lo'profile-Stretch Mesh Vamp Sling Back Sandal Sport
Amazon
Skechers Women's Brie-Lo'profile-Stretch Mesh Vamp Sling Back Sandal Sport
A Sketchers ultra-comfortable sling back sandal with a luxe foam footbed for all day wear.
$32 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45)
Skechers Concept 3 Next Big Shine Sneaker
Concept 3 by Skechers Next Big Shine Fashion Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Concept 3 Next Big Shine Sneaker
Add a little shine to your casual outfits with these Concept 3 by Skechers.
$15 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $36)
Skechers Unisex-Child Dreamy Lites Sneaker
Skechers Unisex-Child Dreamy Lites Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Unisex-Child Dreamy Lites Sneaker
Comfort and cute go hand-in-hand with these Skechers kids' Dreamy Lites sneakers. 
$27 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
Skechers Women's Cleo-Scalloped Knit Skimmer Ballet Flat
Skechers Women's Cleo-Scalloped Knit Skimmer Ballet Flat
Amazon
Skechers Women's Cleo-Scalloped Knit Skimmer Ballet Flat
These comfy slip-ons are just right for spring. They feature Air Cooled Memory Foam™ cushioned insole and a flexible rubber traction outsole.
$35 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
Skechers Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker
Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker
A sporty yet polished Skechers sneaker for any guy. These sneakers feature an air cooled memory foam insole. They're also an Amazon Choice product.
$50 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)
Skechers Unisex-Child Mega-Craft Sneaker
Skechers Unisex-Child Mega-Craft Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Unisex-Child Mega-Craft Sneaker
These sneakers are for kids who live and breathe video games! 
$30 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $110)
Skechers Women's Parallel Cross Wires
Skechers Women's Parallel Cross Wires
Amazon
Skechers Women's Parallel Cross Wires
Put a little spring in your step with these strappy wedge sandals. 
$36 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $55)
Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneaker
Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneaker
These Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneakers are as easy to walk in as they are to slip on. 
$41 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)
Skechers Max Cushioning Elite-Performance Walking & Running Shoe
Skechers Men's Max Cushioning Elite-Performance Walking & Running Shoe Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Max Cushioning Elite-Performance Walking & Running Shoe
Whether you're need a shoe to get back into running or you need a comfortable walking shoe, Max Cushioning Elite-Performance Walking & Running Shoe can help you reach your destination. This shoe offers extra cushioning, support and durability with its Ultra Go comfort platform while the insole cushion is an air-cooled mat with shock absorption when you pound the pavement.  
$75 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $95)
Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer
Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer
Amazon
Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer
A Skechers men's canvas-and-suede slip-on shoe for easy wearing. 
$43 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Amazon
Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
The perfect mesh walking shoe. With these walking shoes you don't have to deal with the hassle of laces. 
$43 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
Skechers Women's Desert Kiss-Secret Picnic Flat Sandal
Skechers Women's Desert Kiss-Secret Picnic Flat Sandal
Amazon
Skechers Women's Desert Kiss-Secret Picnic Flat Sandal
Now's a great time to score warm weather-style sandals on sale so you're ready for next spring and summer. 
$33 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45)
Skechers Women's Slide Wedge Sandal
Skechers Women's Slide Wedge Sandal
Amazon
Skechers Women's Slide Wedge Sandal
Slip into these strappy wedges with luxe foam footbed for sandals as comfortable as they are cute. 
$35 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $79)
Skechers Women's Breathe Easy-Good Influence Sneaker
Skechers Women's Breathe Easy-Good Influence Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Women's Breathe Easy-Good Influence Sneaker
Good for wide feet, these casual shoes have a relaxed fit if comfort is what you're after. 
$50 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Skechers Women's Summits-Quick Getaway Sneaker
Skechers Women's Summits-Quick Getaway Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Women's Summits-Quick Getaway Sneaker
Get a jump start on spring training with these Summits-Quick Getaway Sneaker. 
$34 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $55)
Skechers D'lites Biggest Fan
Skechers Sport womens D'lites Biggest Fan running sneaker with memory foam
Amazon
Skechers D'lites Biggest Fan
If you're looking for a new pair of comfortable shoes, let us introduce you to Skechers Sport D'lites Biggest Fan. The memory foam insole so you can stay on your feet longer. Bonus: the insole is air-cooled. 
$48 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)
Skechers Women's Meditation-Rock Crown Flat Sandal
Skechers Women's Meditation-Rock Crown Flat Sandal
Amazon
Skechers Women's Meditation-Rock Crown Flat Sandal
Right now, we're shopping with sunshine in mind. These sandals are getting us excited for spring!  
$26 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $37)

