Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale: Up to 60% Off J.Crew for Women and Men

Memorial Day is just a few weeks away and if you're anything like us, you're looking for deals on summer fashion. Right now, Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale is offering huge discounts on clothes, including select styles from the J.Crew Mercantile collection. You can find deals on jeans, dresses and tops for up to 60% off the regular price!

Whether you're looking for cute summer outfits or you beed a maxi dress or a new shirt to suit your workwear needs, we're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across summer clothes categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, denim shorts, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids' shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, leggings, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

Ahead, check out ET Style's sale picks from Amazon summer clothes and enjoy up to 60% off on J.Crew Mercantile menswear and womenswear, while supplies last.

J.Crew Mercantile Women's 5" Cotton Chino Shorts Amazon J.Crew Mercantile Women's 5" Cotton Chino Shorts Shorts season is here! Get these chino shorts and wear them while you can! $23 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $38) Buy Now

J.Crew Mercantile 484 Stretch Slim Fit Jean Amazon J.Crew Mercantile 484 Stretch Slim Fit Jean Rock these J.Crew Mercantile Slim-fit jeans with stretch. These Stretch Slim Fit jeans are available in 3 other washes ranging from light to dark. $23 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $125) Buy Now

J.Crew Women's Short Sleeve T-Shirt in Stripe Amazon J.Crew Women's Short Sleeve T-Shirt in Stripe This J.Crew Short Sleeve T-Shirt is on sale at a huge discount. This J.Crew Striped T-Shirt is 10% cotton and machine washable. It is also available in three other colors. $6 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20) Buy Now

J.Crew Mercantile Midrise Skinny Jean Amazon J.Crew Mercantile Midrise Skinny Jean This pair of J.Crew Midrise Skinny jeans is one you'll wear for many seasons. $31 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

J.Crew Mercantile Vintage Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt Amazon J.Crew Mercantile Vintage Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt Collect multiple colors of the essential J.Crew cotton v-neck tee. The perfect t-shirt for any casual outfit. This shirt is available in five different colors. $16 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

J.Crew Women's Slim Boyfriend Jean Amazon J.Crew Women's Slim Boyfriend Jean Rock these J.Crew Boyfriend Jeans this Spring season with anything from a cute sweater to a blazer. $78 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

J. Crew Women's 9" High Rise Skinny Toothpick Jean Amazon J. Crew Women's 9" High Rise Skinny Toothpick Jean These J.Crew High Rise Skinny Jeans are a staple for every wardrobe. These J.Crew jeans crafted with the perfect stretch fabric and are machine washable. $58 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $115) Buy Now

J.Crew Mercantile Women's Utility Jogger Amazon J.Crew Mercantile Women's Utility Jogger Add these comfy joggers to your work from home wardrobe. $49 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $98) Buy Now

