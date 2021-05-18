Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale: Up to 60% Off J.Crew for Women and Men
Memorial Day is just a few weeks away and if you're anything like us, you're looking for deals on summer fashion. Right now, Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale is offering huge discounts on clothes, including select styles from the J.Crew Mercantile collection. You can find deals on jeans, dresses and tops for up to 60% off the regular price!
Whether you're looking for cute summer outfits or you beed a maxi dress or a new shirt to suit your workwear needs, we're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across summer clothes categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, denim shorts, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids' shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, leggings, deals under $50, jewelry and more.
Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Ahead, check out ET Style's sale picks from Amazon summer clothes and enjoy up to 60% off on J.Crew Mercantile menswear and womenswear, while supplies last.
RELATED CONTENT:
Amazon Prime Day 2021: What You Need to Know
The Best Patio Furniture Deals Under $200 -- Amazon, Walmart & More
Everything You Need for Summer Outdoor Entertaining From Amazon
9 of the Coolest Pool Floats for Summer 2021
Best Amazon Deals: Kate Middleton's Superga Sneakers for $39
What to Wear to a Spring Wedding
Best Shoes to Update Your Closet for Spring
The Best Swimwear for Spring Break
Shop Cute Spring Dresses for 2021
TikTok Is Obsessed With These $53 Gap Jeans