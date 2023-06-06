With summer just a few weeks away, so many of us are planning our vacations — which means now is an excellent time to shop for new slides and sandals. Whether you have a beach trip on the horizon or plan to spend all summer by the pool, you'll definitely need a comfortable pair of water-friendly kicks in your footwear wardrobe.

If you've been on the internet recently, you've probably seen the lightweight, cloud-like slides that everyone has been wearing. The TikTok-famous Rosyclo Cloud Slippers slides come in tons of bold colors and have an ergonomic design to help support the curve of the foot. The ridged outsole is waterproof and non-slip — great for indoor and outdoor use. Right now, you can snag a pair on sale for just $24.

Rosyclo Cloud Slippers Amazon Rosyclo Cloud Slippers Slip on these slides for trips to the beach, lounging by the pool and more. Available in 19 bright colors, you just might want to buy more than one pair. $40 $24 Shop Now

The minimalist sandal is versatile, too, as it can be worn with loungewear, leggings, swimwear and jeans. You can even use a hair dryer to give your cloud slides a custom fit. Just follow the simple instructions on Amazon to make your slides mold to the shape of your feet.

Whether you want to wear the sporty slide in the house, shower or on a neighborhood walk, they're one of our favorite shoes for summer. Now up to 40% off, the versatile slipper slides provide support and comfort to your feet at a great price.

Below, we've rounded up even summer vacation-ready slides — all available on Amazon.

Cushionaire Women's Fuji Sandal Amazon Cushionaire Women's Fuji Sandal "I would buy these a million times over" raved one happy reviewer of these slides. "I was originally looking for the best shoe to provide comfort, support, and not cause blisters for our family trip to Disney World and these did not disappoint! So comfortable and never once made my feet feel achy or sore. I would highly recommend!" $30 Shop Now

