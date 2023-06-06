Shopping

Amazon's TikTok-Famous Cloud Sandals Are 40% Off Right Now for Summer — Shop the Best-Selling Slides

By Lauren Gruber
amazon cloud slides
Amazon

With summer just a few weeks away, so many of us are planning our vacations — which means now is an excellent time to shop for new slides and sandals. Whether you have a beach trip on the horizon or plan to spend all summer by the pool, you'll definitely need a comfortable pair of water-friendly kicks in your footwear wardrobe

If you've been on the internet recently, you've probably seen the lightweight, cloud-like slides that everyone has been wearing. The TikTok-famous Rosyclo Cloud Slippers slides come in tons of bold colors and have an ergonomic design to help support the curve of the foot. The ridged outsole is waterproof and non-slip — great for indoor and outdoor use. Right now, you can snag a pair on sale for just $24.

Rosyclo Cloud Slippers
Rosyclo Cloud Slippers
Amazon
Rosyclo Cloud Slippers

Slip on these slides for trips to the beach, lounging by the pool and more. Available in 19 bright colors, you just might want to buy more than one pair. 

$40$24

The minimalist sandal is versatile, too, as it can be worn with loungewear, leggings, swimwear and jeans. You can even use a hair dryer to give your cloud slides a custom fit. Just follow the simple instructions on Amazon to make your slides mold to the shape of your feet. 

Whether you want to wear the sporty slide in the house, shower or on a neighborhood walk, they're one of our favorite shoes for summer. Now up to 40% off, the versatile slipper slides provide support and comfort to your feet at a great price.

Below, we've rounded up even summer vacation-ready slides — all available on Amazon.

Bronax Cloud Slides for Women and Men
Bronax Cloud Slides for Women and Men
Amazon
Bronax Cloud Slides for Women and Men

Step into the summer season with these ultra-cushioned platform pool slides, made with non-slip vinyl for a secure stride. Shop the comfy footwear popularized by TikTok.

$36$24
Joomra Pillow Slippers
pillow slippers
Amazon
Joomra Pillow Slippers

Grab these quick-drying slides that feel like you're walking on a cloud.

$40$24
welltree Comfort Cloud Slides
welltree Comfort Cloud Slides
Amazon
welltree Comfort Cloud Slides

Faux-braided straps give these cloud slides a stylish touch.

$24
Cushionaire Women's Feather Recovery Slide Sandals
Cushionaire Women's Feather Revocery Slide Sandals
Amazon
Cushionaire Women's Feather Recovery Slide Sandals

Pack these comfortable slides with the rest of your travel gear, and you'll be ready for lounging at your hotel pool and beyond.

$25
Cushionaire Women's Fuji Sandal
Cushionaire Women's Fuji Sandal
Amazon
Cushionaire Women's Fuji Sandal

"I would buy these a million times over" raved one happy reviewer of these slides. "I was originally looking for the best shoe to provide comfort, support, and not cause blisters for our family trip to Disney World and these did not disappoint! So comfortable and never once made my feet feel achy or sore. I would highly recommend!"

$30
Joomra Cloud Slides for Women and Men
Joomra Cloud Slides for Women and Men
Amazon
Joomra Cloud Slides for Women and Men

These slides have an adjustable velcro strap for extra support.

$25
Funkeymonkey Comfort Slides
FUNKYMONKEY Women's Comfort Slides
Amazon
Funkeymonkey Comfort Slides

These waterproof buckle sandals are the perfect pool slides. 

$23
Aoowoll Cloud Slippers
Aoowoll Cloud Slippers
Amazon
Aoowoll Cloud Slippers

At under $20, these cute criss-cross strap slides are a steal.

$17

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

