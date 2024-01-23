Former colleagues T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach expressed their longing to work together again, delving into the emotional toll of the "pressure" they felt after news of their relationship became public.

The ex-Good Morning America co-anchors shared their thoughts on the recent episode of their iHeart podcast, Amy & T.J.

In the episode released on Tuesday, Robach, 50, revealed the unique challenges they faced working together under the scrutiny of public attention. She acknowledged, "We've always worked together, but working with this kind of pressure over our heads is a whole other thing … that pressure is a lot." However, she clarified that the pressure was not about their relationship but stemmed from the impact on their TV careers.

"I don't feel the pressure from the public to stay with you," Robach tearfully explained, "But I feel the pressure of our careers that I believe were unfairly taken from us." Despite the career compromises and tough fallout, Robach emphasized her choice to love Holmes, stating, "Love sometimes is a choice, when it's hard, it's not just a feeling. Lust is a feeling, but love is a choice I believe, and I have chosen to love you."

Sara Jaye/Getty Images for ABA

Expressing her desire to be reunited with Holmes on screen, Robach said, "I really want to be able to do what I love, and I want to be able to do it with you, and that's more the pressure I feel." She also touched upon the personal devastation she would feel if anything went wrong in their relationship, emphasizing her choice to be with him.

The launch of the duo's podcast on Dec. 5 marked a significant milestone, precisely one year after ABC News President Kim Goodwin decided to put them on hiatus following the revelation of their workplace romance.

In the inaugural episode of the podcast, Robach discussed ABC's decision, stating, "December 5th last year, exactly one year ago today, was the day we were told not to come into work."

Holmes chimed in with a laugh, noting, "We never got a follow-up call to say come back." Robach added, "That’s true. It was the opposite." Holmes characterized their situation as "the folks who lost the jobs we love because we love each other." The podcast launch not only marked a new venture for the pair but also provided a platform for them to reflect on the unconventional turn of events that led to their hiatus from ABC News.

Getty

It's been nearly a year since their official exits from GMA. A spokesperson for ABC News told ET in late January 2023, "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

Robach and Holmes have been open about the timeline of their relationship since launching their podcast last month. They've previously said that their working relationship turned romantic in the summer after they started divorce proceedings with their respective spouses at the time.

