T.J. Holmes has inspired his girlfriend, Amy Robach, to set a new health goal this January. The couple and former colleagues have long been one another's support systems, running marathons and training together, and now they are practicing Dry January where they will abstain from alcohol for the entire month.

In Thursday's episode of their iHeartRadio podcast, Amy & T.J., Robach shared that this is her first time trying out the popular trend of not drinking during the month of January.

"Robes is doing this for the first time ever in the New Year," Holmes said, sharing his nickname for his girlfriend. "A lot of people do Dry January, you're doing it for the first time."

Robach admitted that Dry January would be a "challenge" for her, having never done it before.

"Yes, we're in this together now. I've never done it," Robach shared. "I've always done what I call 'Damp January.' I reduce my drinking, but I wasn't willing to completely cut it out. But this year, this month I have agreed, and I actually am excited about it… I do like a challenge, and it certainly will be one for me."

Robach also admitted that Holmes was her inspiration for taking on the challenge.

"You've inspired me!" Robach told Holmes. "You've done it every year for the past 10 years, except last year, which is understandable."

Robach and Holmes' personal relationship was leaked last January as the couple's romance was forced into the spotlight. Rumors of an affair came out as each TV personality was in the process of splitting from their respective spouses. They have maintained that they were not with their previous partners when they got together.

"Why? What was different about last January?" Holmes teased.

"It was a tough January," Robach noted.

ABC officially let Holmes and Robach go in January after news broke of their relationship. Robach finalized her divorce from Andrew Shue two months later, while Holmes concluded his divorce from Marilee Fiebig in October. It has since been reported that Shue and Fiebig have started their own romantic relationship.

Robach and Holmes have been open about their difficult experience last January. On the first episode of their podcast, Robach detailed the scary experience she had doing a welfare check on Holmes.

Holmes shares that the situation occurred after he left work and "immediately started pounding vodka."

"I didn't stop for several hours. I took who knows how many weed edibles, and that's how I ended up in the state I was in," Holmes recalled.

"That combination was terrifying. You weren't moving and I'll never forget that night," Robach said.

These days the two are going strong in a committed romance.

