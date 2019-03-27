Amy Schumer is giving her fans an inside look at some of the more unexpectedly difficult aspects of being pregnant -- like simply putting on socks.

The 37-year-old stand-up comic -- who is pregnant with her first child with husband Chris Fischer -- took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a funny, step-by-step instructional video on how to put socks on while expecting and dealing with a sizeable baby bump.

"If you're pregnant, like I am, and you want to put your socks on, it's easy," Schumer shares, as she sits on the edge of her bed. "First, the left foot."

The comic lifts her leg and stretched over with mild difficulty, but manages to get the black ankle sock over her foot.

"OK, a little discomfort, but not really a problem," she continues. "And now, the right foot."

After she struggles to lean down or bring her leg up, Schumer switches tactics, explaining, "now you try it from behind," as she bends her leg backward and twists her body around, trying to get a hold on the opening of the sock with her toe.

"You hook your toe, and then you slowly just sort of will the sock up your foot," she deadpans while contorted in a clearly awkward position, adding with a proud smile, "And that's pregnant!"

Schumer, who announced she was expecting back in October, has had to deal with a lot of challenges during her pregnancy, and not just when it comes to putting on clothing.

In February, Schumer had to cancel all the remaining dates on her comedy tour due to her struggle with hyperemesis, a pregnancy complication that causes extreme nausea, exhaustion and dehydration.

Sitting down with Seth Meyers on Late Night last week, she admitted her experience has been "pretty tough."

"I didn't know pregnancies could be such a bummer," Schumer shared. "I threw up a bunch of times on the way here."

For more on the comedian's difficult pregnancy journey, check out the video below.

