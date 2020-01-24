Amy Schumer's not a regular ex, she's a cool ex! The 38-year-old comedian lives with her husband, Chris Fischer, their 8-month-old son, Gene, and her ex-boyfriend, Kyle Dunnigan.

Dunnigan opened up about the unusual living situation on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on Thursday, noting that his romance with Schumer took place "a while ago," adding, "It was brief."

The comedy writer, who wrote for Inside Amy Schumer and who is working with Schumer on her new show, said he's lived in her home for about a month and a half.

"When I first got there, I was like, 'Oh you don't have to do that.' I got so entitled within two days," he joked. "The soap was low and I was like, 'Why is the soap low?' I had to check myself."

Dunnigan added of his ex, "She's been very cool," noting he has his own room and a fancy marble bathroom in her house.

As for his relationship with Schumer's husband, Fischer, Dunnigan noted that things aren't awkward at all between them.

"We bro out, play chess," he said. "All the food is really good and free. It's a good situation."

He did add that once Fischer walked in on him without knocking, quipping, "So now I lock it."

Dunnigan admitted that the situation needs to be "temporary," noting, "I've gotta get out of there because this is suspended adolescence."

On Thursday, Schumer posted a photo to her Instagram Story of herself eating on a couch next to Dunnigan and Fischer, writing, "Roommates."

Schumer seems to have a good support system as she is currently trying IVF to get pregnant with her second child. For more, watch the clip below:

