Amy Schumer is staying positive and hoping for the best.

A day after the 38-year-old comedian revealed she was undergoing in vitro fertilization, she gave fans another update about her journey. Schumer posted a photo of herself at the doctor's office on Instagram on Saturday, telling her followers that she was going to freeze embryos.

"Thank you ladies and a few gentleman. We are gonna freeze embryos hopefully," Schumer shared. "I learned to eat salty food after and drink Gatorade. Ice the area. Take arnica and put arnica on the bruises. To be patient and kind to myself and that there are sooooo many of us willing to be there for each other."

"Your stories helped me more than you can imagine. I feel incredibly lucky. I’m really hoping this works and staying positive. Much much love! 💪🏾" she concluded.

Schumer and husband Chris Fischer are already parents to 8-month-old son, Gene. On Thursday, the I Feel Pretty star explained in another post that she was figuring out how to give their little one a sibling.

"I'm a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional," she wrote. "If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn't mind sharing your experience with me please do. My number is in my bio. We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling. ❤️."

Schumer's first pregnancy was anything but easy. The comedian was open about her struggles throughout her pregnancy. In November 2018, she canceled tour dates after she was hospitalized due to suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, or extreme morning sickness. A month later, she shared a video of herself vomiting before a show.

Last February, she ended up canceling the rest of her tour dates. Her struggles continued when she gave birth to Gene. Schumer appeared on the Informed Pregnancy and Parenting Podcast in December and talked about getting a c-section, which wasn't her original plan. Schumer also said that doctors were "amazed" that she was able to carry a baby considering the severity of her endometriosis.

"I was throwing up through the first hour of my c-section," she recalled. "It's supposed to take about an hour and a half -- mine took over three hours because of my endometriosis, and that was really scary. ... It was kind of brutal."

Schumer, however, loves being a mother and can't wait to have another bundle of joy.

For more stars who have previously opened up about their IVF journey, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Amy Schumer Posts Photo About Undergoing IVF and Says She's 'Figuring Out' How to Have Another Child

Amy Schumer, Andy Cohen & More Celebs React to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Mega-Royal News

Amy Schumer Praises the 'Good, Kind' Kardashians and Kim Responds!

Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Past IVF Struggles, Broken Marriage to Lamar Odom This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery