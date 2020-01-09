Amy Schumer is opening up about her fertility struggles.

The 38-year-old comedian shared a photo of her bruised stomach on Instagram on Thursday, and said she was undergoing in vitro fertilization. Schumer acknowledged that she was feeling "run down" and said she was trying to give her 8-month-old son, Gene, a brother or sister.

"I'm a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional," she wrote. "If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn't mind sharing your experience with me please do. My number is in my bio. We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling. ❤️."

A number of celebrities showed their support for her by commenting on the post. Selena Gomez wrote, "I'm praying for you and Chris. I'm sorry!," while Katie Couric commented, "You got this mama❤️❤️ Sending you lots of love! 😘."

Schumer gave birth to Gene, her first child with husband Chris Fischer, last May. The comedian was open about her struggles throughout her pregnancy. In November 2018, she canceled tour dates after she was hospitalized due to suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, or extreme morning sickness. A month later, she shared a video of herself vomiting before a show.

"Deep in my second trimester and all I can say is nope!" she wrote. "Yesterday I did a show 90 minutes later. #soblessed #godsmiracle #lepainbathroom."

Last February, she ended up canceling the rest of her tour dates.

"The baby and I are healthy and everything looks good," Schumer reassured her fans, adding, "But I am in my 3rd trimester and I am still nauseous all the time and vomiting. I vomit mostly every time I ride in a car even for 5 minutes."

Her struggles continued when she gave birth to Gene. Schumer appeared on the Informed Pregnancy and Parenting Podcast in December and talked about getting a c-section, which wasn't her original plan. Schumer also said that doctors were "amazed" that she was able to carry a baby considering the severity of her endometriosis.

"I was throwing up through the first hour of my c-section," she recalled. "It's supposed to take about an hour and a half -- mine took over three hours because of my endometriosis, and that was really scary. ... It was kind of brutal."

Though clearly, Schumer loves being a mother, and has shared adorable videos of her son with fans.

ET spoke with Schumer in November, and she talked about how motherhood has changed her, joking that she's now "nicer" to her mother.

"I didn't know I could love someone that much, no offense to my husband, who's here," she added of her son. "But yeah, I think we're both shocked by the level of love that's possible."

