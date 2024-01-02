News

Anderson Cooper Loses It on Air as John Mayer Calls in Live From Tokyo Cat Café on New Year's Eve

Cooper, alongside his friend Andy Cohen, hosted the CNN New Year's Eve special.

Anderson Cooper found himself in fits of laughter during Sunday night's CNN New Year's Eve special, all thanks to John Mayer's playful antics at a cat-filled establishment in Tokyo.

Cooper, alongside his friend Andy Cohen, was co-hosting the annual broadcast when the 46-year-old musician made a brief appearance via video call. Mayer was situated in a Japanese cat cafe, surrounded by a multitude of feline friends.

As Mayer appeared on screen amidst a backdrop of cats, Cooper couldn't contain his laughter. Cohen, 55, chimed in, expressing concern about the sanitary conditions of the venue. Mayer reassured them, stating that he believed the place met all health codes.

CNN/YOUTUBE

Explaining his location, Mayer shared that he was celebrating the arrival of 2024 (already halfway through Jan. 1) at Tokyo's Cats in the Box. Cohen asked for more details about the unique experience, prompting Mayer's sarcastic explanation of the cat bar's purpose – a place to enjoy drinks and chat with cats.

However, it wasn't just Mayer's humorous delivery and the eccentric surroundings that had Cooper in stitches. Cohen pointed out that the sight of a cat's posterior in close proximity was what made Cooper delirious.

CNN/YOUTUBE

The remainder of the segment included moments of Mayer treating the cats, the hosts guessing the names of some of the feline companions, and Mayer plugging his new SiriusXM channel. Throughout the live broadcast, Cohen took a moment to praise Cooper, commending him as a great and attentive father.

Cooper, a father of two sons, Wyatt Morgan, 3, and Sebastian Luke,1, with ex Benjamin Maisani, appreciated Cohen's compliment. Cohen, who is also a father to son Benjamin Allen, 4, and daughter Lucy Eve, 1, expressed admiration for Cooper's parenting, noting his presence and engagement with the children.

For more of Cooper's live antics, watch the clip below:

