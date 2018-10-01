Andie MacDowell returned to the runways of Paris over the weekend, and she hasn't lost a step!

The 60-year-old actress, who got her start modeling in Vogue and for Armani and Yves Saint Laurent in the early '80s, strutted her stuff on a floating runway on the Seine River for L'Oreal Paris' Le Défilé show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, looking stunning in a bejeweled Elie Saab gown.

“I haven’t walked a show in a long time,” MacDowell laughed backstage, according to Vogue. However, she hasn't forgotten the City of Light.

“I grew up in a teeny-tiny town in South Carolina, so I wasn’t exposed to anything like Paris,” said the actress and mother of three, who moved to the French capital at 20 years old to jump-start her career. “This city is where I got my education and grew up in so many ways. Oh, and learned how to wear red lipstick.”

Thierry Chesnot/WireImage

She wasn't the only celeb on the runway or in the crowd at the picture-perfect exhibition. The high-profile event was also attended by Eva Longoria, Elle Fanning and Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, as well as MacDowell's fellow L'Oreal ambassadors, Doutzen Kroes, Winnie Harlow and Duckie Thot.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images for L'Oreal Paris

And the actress isn't just defying the years with her stunning style, she's also continuing to take risks onscreen. In August, MacDowell opened up to the New York Times about doing her first-ever nude scene in her recent film, Love After Love.

“Everybody made such a big deal of the nudity,” she recalled, “and it was embarrassing that everyone made such a big deal. I wish I’d done it sooner. But no, I had to wait until I had an older body. I wish I’d done it when I had a shockingly gorgeous young body, but I had a lot of fear when I was younger.”

“It’s a journey, but you can’t go back in time,” she told Vogue of aging gracefully. "I don’t want to pretend to be what I’m not and have never been ashamed of my age. I want to be positive about right where I am at each stage of my life.”

