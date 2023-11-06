The show must go on! Andy Cohen is a household name in the Bravo empire, so of course he'd be the one performing the big opening number for the The Bravos awards show.

But the 55-year-old TV host revealed on Instagram that he lost his voice before the televised performance and also made one big mistake on stage at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Noting that he's been rehearsing the song "every morning as I walk Ben to school," referencing his 4-year-old son, Cohen added, "He thinks I came to Vegas just to sing my song! (And I kind of did)."

The longtime TV personality admitted to being "so excited and nervous" about the performance, and shared that he lost his voice ahead of the number.

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

"I didn’t factor into the equation that I’d lose my voice…. But so many thanks to the brilliant Dylan MarcAurele (@rhonymusical) who wrote the perfect award show opener and helped me face my fears," Cohen added.

Cohen also admitted to being "furious" about one major mistake he made during the performance.

"My apologies to choreographer Jaimee Gallego (@jaimee_kay) for messing up the kick line. I am FURIOUS at myself and we could’ve edited around it but it happened and so… what can I say. I wanted to nail it all but I messed up!" he continued.

The Vegas-themed number featured a kick line with feathered dancers, a slew of Bravo references, and even a singing cameo from Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, and James Kennedy.

The show was a part of BravoCon 2023, a celebration of reality TV featuring the top Bravo stars.

ET spoke with Cohen at the event about the future of the Housewives franchise.

"Every time Bravo calls and says, 'What do you think about developing here or there?' I do feel like we're very good right now," he told ET, laughing.

"You might laugh at me if I say we don't want to oversaturate the market because there are 10," Cohen joked. "I think we're very good right now. It's a good moment in Housewives world."

The Bravos are currently streaming on Peacock.

