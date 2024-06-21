Andy Cohen is defending Jennifer Lopez.

Cohen, 56, called for justice for J.Lo, 54, on Friday's episode of his Daddy Diaries Podcast. This comes less than two weeks after Meghan McCain, 39, claimed that Lopez was "deeply unpleasant" when she was on The View.

The Bravo host said he doesn't understand the "mean" social media backlash and negative online chatter about Lopez, criticizing a recent Hollywood Reporter article that noted Lopez's "unlikeability factor" and stated "she is giving the ick."

"I don't think that's correct," he clapped back.

Andy Cohen and Jennifer Lopez on 'WWHL.' - Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Cohen then responded to a friend’s claim that the singer has "pissed off a lot of people," gushing about her four guest appearances on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

"No drama," Cohen recalled. "[She] wasn't late, wasn't anything. [She] showed up, was game, did the show. I mean, just like super game. I could talk to her about anything."

He also praised Lopez's performance skills, saying she "puts on a capital S show."

"It's like people are mad at her for doing too much," he said.

Jennifer Lopez takes part in SiriusXM's Town Hall with the cast of 'Second Act' hosted by Andy Cohen at SiriusXM Studios on December 12, 2018, in New York City. - Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Earlier this month, McCain spoke about recent negative commentary surrounding Lopez in the wake of her canceled tour and rumors of marriage struggles with her husband, Ben Affleck.

"She just is a deeply unpleasant person," McCain shared on her Citizen McCain podcast.

Saying that Lopez was "not nice" when she appeared as a guest on The View, McCain added, "Whatever, you don't always have to be so nice. It was just surprising given that people like Kim Kardashian couldn't be more delightful. Also, when you're coming on a show for a 10-minute segment… just fake it till you make it for 10 f**king minutes."

In a Citizen McCain TikTok video posted in April that went viral but was briefly taken down before it got put back up, McCain discussed her past experiences with Lopez on The View.

"I have a bad J.Lo story too. She came on The View many times as a guest, not my favorite. Not my favorite," McCain said in the clip that amassed more than two million views. "Some of the biggest celebrities I've ever met in my entire life, I mean, giant celebrities have maybe one publicist with them. Jennifer Lopez has more people traveling with her than the president. I'm not kidding."

McCain shared a story alleging that one of Lopez's employees had an unusual job.

"I'm going to get in so much trouble for this, but my big memory of J.Lo is there was a person whose entire job was to hold up a mirror with lights while they were touching her up backstage," she recalled. "I remember thinking, 'That poor man. What a weird job. He probably went to art school or something and had dreams of being a musician and he's like, 'I hold J.Lo's light.'"

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT:

