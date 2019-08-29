Andy Richter and Sarah Thyre are moving on.

The comedian filed for divorce from his wife of 27 years on Thursday, ET confirms. The news comes four months after the couple announced they were separating.

In April, they each posted separate statements on Twitter explaining why they decided to go their separate ways. Richter and Thyre got married in 1996 and share two children together: 18-year-old son William and 12-year-old daughter Mercy.

"It is with sadness that Sarah and I announce that we have separated and have begun divorce proceedings," Richter wrote on Twitter. "We are extremely proud of the life we've built together and shared with so many friends over the years, and even though our marriage has reached its completion we will always maintain a loving friendship and parenting partnership."

The comedian added: "The amount of love and support that you all have shown is truly a gift and so so meaningful to me. I feel very loved. Thank you."

Meanwhile, the actress wrote: "After careful consideration, @AndyRichter and I have decided to divorce. We've shared a wonderful 27+ years and have 2 fabulous kids whom we love and will continue to parent together. Thanks to our friends and family for their support. ♥️Looking forward to the next chapter..."

The pair's divorce news comes a week after ET confirmed that Luficer star Rachael Harris filed for divorce from husband Christian Hebel. Liam Hemsworth also recently announced his separation from Miley Cyrus after eight months of marriage.

