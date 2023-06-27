Anthropologie Just Dropped Tons of Deals on Furniture and Home Decor for the 4th of July
Now that summer is here, the 4th of July sales are exploding like fireworks. This week is one of the best times of the year to save on all things home so you can revamp your space for less. Start saving big this summer with the help of Anthropologie's 4th of July Home Event where thousands of stylish essentials are on sale right now.
Now through July 4, shoppers can save up to 40% on furniture, bedding, decor, candles and more during the Anthropologie sale. Whether you need an outdoor dining set and cute champagne flutes for your 4th of July party or a new mirror and bed frame, the deals at Anthropologie can make every corner of your home absolute perfection.
Included in the 4th of July sale are Anthropologie's viral Gleaming Primrose mirrors. TikTok is obsessed with the luxe-vintage style, making it Anthro's bestselling mirror of all time. With 40% discounts on sizes ranging from 3 feet to 7 feet in height, the modern statement piece with an antique feel is marked down to its lowest prices ever.
Stunning, vintage-inspired, and social-media-famous, the Gleaming Primrose Mirror is Anthro's bestselling style of all time. It's an icon, beloved for its exquisite details, including elegant adornments along its apex and edges.
Of course, with a sale this big, it's easy to feel overwhelmed by the number of options Anthropologie has for the taking, especially when you can get such steep discounts. We've combed through the epic sale to find the best items worthy of a spot in your cart.
Scroll down to shop our favorite picks from the Anthropologie sale for sizzling summer savings.
Get $300 off this top-rated chair crafted from luxe, supple leather with brass-accented legs and buckled arm rests that elevates any den, home office, or living space.
A sculptural, room-anchoring piece, this striking table boasts meticulous craftsmanship and a clever design. The base is artwork in itself.
Save on the Coastal scent of the popular Capri Blue candle. The fresh fruity scent has notes of pineapple, verbena, and coconut accented with sparkling lemon, bergamot, and grapefruit.
With more than a thousand 5-star reviews, the intoxicating fragrance, striking vessel, and clean formula create an evocative experience for the senses.
A swirling spiral frame lends a touch of texture to your wall - popping out and bringing a dimensional element to your room.
Unexpectedly groovy, the entirety of this eclectic table lamp lights up — glowing from base to tip.
Understated brass hardware complements the beautiful grain of the wood without clashing or distracting, while sculpted drawer fronts add a layer of texture that draws the eye.
Add a burst of color to your table setting with this set of two-tone wine glasses.
Strong and weather-resistant, this stone terrazzo dining table lets you enjoy your outdoor oasis with ease.
Laidback and articulate at once, the beauty of this chair is found in its leather saddle, where thick, woven straps complement the coarse grain of its oak frame.
