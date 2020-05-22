Anthropologie Sale: Take 25% Off Everything This Weekend
Ready for more fashion deals? Shop the Anthropologie sale and take 25% off clothing, shoes and accessories.
Anthropologie is beloved for its curated collection of boho-inspired women's clothing, shoes, accessories, home decor, furniture and beauty products. In addition to their in-house offerings, the store carries apparel and accessories from brands like AG, ban.do and Jeffrey Campbell.
Back to those deals: While the original sale prices were already irresistible, these extra savings are truly hard to beat. This special promo is available for a limited time (one weekend only!), and orders of $50 and up get free shipping. Sale prices are reflected when you add to cart.
For a head start on the Anthropologie weekend sale -- and to shop some seriously stylish throw pillows -- see our picks below.
An effortlessly cool blouse adorned with colorful tassels and embroidery.
We have found the perfect boho chic dress -- in addition to being effortlessly stylish, it's now just a fraction of its regular price.
This breezy jumpsuit is perfect for lounging.
A versatile crossbody bag to carry all your essentials on-the-go.
Tailored trousers with a polished and comfortable fit.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
