Anthropologie's Mother's Day Sale Is Packed With Gifts That Mom Will Love — and They're Up to 30% Off

By Lauren Gruber
Anthropologie Mother's Day Sale
Anthropologie

When it comes to gift-shopping destinations, few brands do it better than Anthropologie. Known for its bohemian aesthetic, the retailer carries an expertly curated collection of trendy and timeless women's clothing, charming home decor, beauty prodcuts and more.

Just in time for Mother's Day, Anthropologie is helping us celebrate the special women in our lives with up to 30% off nearly 1,000 Mother's Day gifts from all departments. No matter what her interests are, you're bound to find a thoughtful gift for every woman in your life at the Anthropologie sale.

Shop Anthropologie Gifts

Whether Mom is a trendsetter always looking to elevate her outfits or a businesswomen on the go, the Anthropologie Mother's Day sale includes everything from chic pajamas to versatile leather bags that will be welcome additions to her wardrobe. If she can't wait to hit the beach or pool this summer, treat her to a stylish crochet cover-up or colorful towel to help her soak up the sun. And if you're completely stuck on what to get her, an adorable monogrammed mug, sentimental picture frame or cult-favorite scented candle will put a smile on anyone's face.

Below, shop our top Mother's Day gift picks from Anthropologie — on sale for up to 30% off.

Float Wine Glasses, Set of 4
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Float Wine Glasses, Set of 4

This set of four handcrafted wine glasses add a pop of color to any home.

$56$39
Monarch Monogram Mug
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Monarch Monogram Mug

Her cup of coffee, cocoa or tea will taste even better sipped out of this adorable monogrammed mug.

$14$11
Kerri Rosenthal Betty Pajama Set & Eye Mask
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Kerri Rosenthal Betty Pajama Set & Eye Mask

A luxe set of matching pajamas will make her feel like a queen — even if her throne is the couch.

$168$134
Capri Blue Capiz Jar Candle
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Capri Blue Capiz Jar Candle

Set an extra sweet mood with the popular Capri Blue Volcano candle, a tropical fruit and sugared citrus scent which will burn up to 75 hours.

$36$29
Julien Mini Leather Bag
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Julien Mini Leather Bag

A genuine leather bag in a timeless silhouette makes for a foolproof gift.

$118$94
Agata Small Pitcher
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Agata Small Pitcher

A bouquet of flowers look even prettier when presented in this hand-painted ceramic pitcher.

$58$41
Floral Street Sunflower Pop Eau De Parfum
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Floral Street Sunflower Pop Eau De Parfum

Not only is this fragrance from Floral Street's Van Gogh Museum collab a dose of sunshine with passion fruit, mandarin orange, bellini and honey — it's also a cruelty-free and sustainably sourced option. 

$89$71
Sophie Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Sophie Faux Fur Throw Blanket

"I absolutely love this blanket/throw," wrote one five-star reviewer. "I originally bought one for myself and love it so much that I have gifted 3 others thus far. This has turned into a blanket we sleep with every night. It's so cozy and soft. If I could give 10 stars I would. Buy it. You won't regret it."

$98$69
Luna Bakeware Pie Dish
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Luna Bakeware Pie Dish

Treat the baker in your life to a floral hand-painted pie dish as sweet as she is.

$42$29
By Anthropologie Sheer Crochet Cover-Up Dress
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Sheer Crochet Cover-Up Dress

Elevate her seaside style with a fabulous crochet cover-up.

$158$126
Ellen Merchant Beach Towel
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Ellen Merchant Beach Towel

This adorable printed towel makes trips to the beach and tanning outdoors even more fun.

$68$51
Dagny Frame
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Dagny Frame

For a sentimental present, pop your favorite picture into this floral frame.

$18-$24$14-$18
By Anthropologie Wide-Leg Pull-On Pants
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Wide-Leg Pull-On Pants

When the weather really starts heating up, these breezy pull-on pants will become her go-to.

$110$80
Bistro Tile Cake Stand
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Bistro Tile Cake Stand

Another gorgeous gift for bakers inspired by French patisseries. 

$68$48

Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.

