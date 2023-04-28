When it comes to gift-shopping destinations, few brands do it better than Anthropologie. Known for its bohemian aesthetic, the retailer carries an expertly curated collection of trendy and timeless women's clothing, charming home decor, beauty prodcuts and more.

Just in time for Mother's Day, Anthropologie is helping us celebrate the special women in our lives with up to 30% off nearly 1,000 Mother's Day gifts from all departments. No matter what her interests are, you're bound to find a thoughtful gift for every woman in your life at the Anthropologie sale.

Whether Mom is a trendsetter always looking to elevate her outfits or a businesswomen on the go, the Anthropologie Mother's Day sale includes everything from chic pajamas to versatile leather bags that will be welcome additions to her wardrobe. If she can't wait to hit the beach or pool this summer, treat her to a stylish crochet cover-up or colorful towel to help her soak up the sun. And if you're completely stuck on what to get her, an adorable monogrammed mug, sentimental picture frame or cult-favorite scented candle will put a smile on anyone's face.

Below, shop our top Mother's Day gift picks from Anthropologie — on sale for up to 30% off.

Monarch Monogram Mug Anthropologie Monarch Monogram Mug Her cup of coffee, cocoa or tea will taste even better sipped out of this adorable monogrammed mug. $14 $11 Shop Now

Sophie Faux Fur Throw Blanket Anthropologie Sophie Faux Fur Throw Blanket "I absolutely love this blanket/throw," wrote one five-star reviewer. "I originally bought one for myself and love it so much that I have gifted 3 others thus far. This has turned into a blanket we sleep with every night. It's so cozy and soft. If I could give 10 stars I would. Buy it. You won't regret it." $98 $69 Shop Now

Dagny Frame Anthropologie Dagny Frame For a sentimental present, pop your favorite picture into this floral frame. $18-$24 $14-$18 Shop Now

