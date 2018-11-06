After releasing her new, emotional single, "thank u, next" earlier this week, Ariana Grande is gearing up for fans to see her debut performance.

The Sweetener songstress, who has been promoting her new music hard over the past few days, took to Instagram on Tuesday, where she revealed that she'd be performing the song on Wednesday's Ellen DeGeneresShow.

The 25-year-old pop diva, who was recently named Billboards' Woman of the Year, first posted a retro-filtered snapshot of herself and her fellow artists and collaborators, Tayla Parx and Victoria Monét, all wearing sultry, white ensembles, while Grande clutched a wedding bouquet.

"First wives club 2018 ...... @theellenshow tomorrow," Grande captioned the pic, which simply radiated '90s girl group vibes.

An hour later, the singer shared a black-and-white clip of her pre-taped appearance on the daytime talk show, which she captioned with the title of the new track and a heart emoji.

DeGeneres also took to Twitter to show the same clip, in all its pink and fuchsia-saturated glory, showing the trio's performance.

She also commented on the photo Grande posted of the so-called "First Wives Club," and tied it into the divisive and politically charged atmosphere that was permeating all facets of society on Election Day.

"In this moment of division, something everyone can agree on... @ArianaGrande looks beautiful in white," the comic tweeted, to which Grande replied simply, "Love u."

In this moment of division, something everyone can agree on... @ArianaGrande looks beautiful in white. https://t.co/ZNWuSb0dLQ — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 7, 2018

Fans can check out Grande's full performance of "thank u, next" on Wednesday's Ellen.

For more on Grande's new single -- which name-checks several of her most famous exes with a message of gracious appreciation -- check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ariana Grande Says Ex Mac Miller 'Is Supposed to Be Here' as She Continues to Mourn His Death

Ariana Grande's Ex-Boyfriend Ricky Alvarez Responds to 'Thank U, Next'

Ariana Grande Says Therapy 'Saved Her Life'

Related Gallery