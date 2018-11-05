Ariana Grande Says Therapy 'Saved Her Life'

Ariana Grande is opening up about how therapy has helped her.

In a tweet on Monday, the 25-year-old pop star -- who recently ended her engagement to Pete Davidson, following the death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller -- said that therapy "saved" her life.

"Who is Ariana's therapist are they accepting new patients," a fan tweeted.

"Lmaoaoo this is funny as f**k but in all honesty therapy has saved my life so many times," Grande wrote in response. "If you’re afraid to ask for help, don’t be. U don’t have to be in constant pain & u can process trauma."

"I’ve got a lot of work to do but it’s a start to even be aware that it’s possible. 🖤," Grande added.

lmaoaoo this is funny as fuck but in all honesty therapy has saved my life so many times. if you’re afraid to ask for help, don’t be. u don’t have to be in constant pain & u can process trauma. i’ve got a lot of work to do but it’s a start to even be aware that it’s possible. 🖤 https://t.co/XiytR3xE0O — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 5, 2018

The tweet comes the same day that Miller's September death was ruled an accidental overdose brought on by mixing fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.

The therapy reveal also follows the release of "Thank U, Next," Grande's new surprise song, over the weekend. In the track, Grande mentions a few of her past boyfriends by name, including Davidson, Miller, Big Sean and Ricky Alvarez. On Sunday, Grande assured fans that her exes heard the song before it dropped.

they heard it before it came out 🖤 :) — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 4, 2018

"Thought I'd end up with Sean / But it wasn't a match / Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh," she sings in the song. "Even almost got married / And for Pete, I'm so thankful / Wish I could say, 'Thank you' to Malcolm / 'Cause he was an angel."

Grande goes on to sing about meeting someone else and "havin' better discussions," before revealing that she's referring to herself. "I've loved and I've lost / But that's not what I see / 'Cause look what I've found / Ain't no need for searching," she croons.

Also over the weekend, Grande thanked fans for making her "feel so not alone."

"Thank u ♡ for hearing me and for making me feel so not alone 🖤," she wrote. "I truly am grateful. No matter how painful! I’m thankful and I love u. Breathin visual this week too! Thank u, next."

thank u ♡ for hearing me and for making me feel so not alone 🖤 i truly am grateful. no matter how painful! i’m thankful and i love u.

breathin visual this week too! 🌬 thank u, next pic.twitter.com/Qq62vjM0gI — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 5, 2018

Following the release of the song, Davidson addressed his split with the pop star during the "Weekend Update" segment on Saturday Night Live.

"I know some of you are curious about the breakup, but the truth is, it's nobody's business, but sometimes things just don't work and that's OK," Davidson said. "She's a wonderful, strong person and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world."

Prior to the earnest statement, Davidson made a joke about his quick engagement in an SNL promo, which Grande bashed in a series of since-deleted tweets.

Last week, a source close to Davidson told ET that he deals with his pain through comedy.

"He's obviously hurt it didn't work out but is doing his best to move on," the source said. "Anyone would be hurt after an engagement was broken off. Pete joked about him and Ariana [when they were together]. So joking about breaking up and their relationship is not new."

Watch the video below for more on their split:

RELATED CONTENT:

Ariana Grande Says Her Exes Heard 'Thank U, Next' Before It Came Out

Pete Davidson Addresses Ariana Grande Split on 'Saturday Night Live'

Ariana Grande Releases New Song 'Thank U, Next' Referencing Pete Davidson and Mac Miller

Related Gallery