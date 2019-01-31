Ariana Grande has corrected her misspelled palm tattoo!

Earlier this week, the 25-year-old pop star debuted a new palm tattoo in honor of her latest single, "7 Rings." However, the Japanese Kanji character symbols that Grande used for the ink were misspelled, and actually translated to "shichirin," a word for a Japanese style BBQ grill.

It seems Grande has now corrected her error. The "Thank U, Next" singer took to her Instagram Story to share an updated version of her latest ink.

"Slightly better. Thanks to my tutor for helping me fix and to @kanenavassard for being a legend. And to my doctor for the lidocaine shots (no joke)," she wrote alongside a black-and-white pic of her palm. "RIP tiny charcoal grill. Miss u man. I actually really liked u."

The update to the tattoo likely required the doctor-prescribed lidocaine -- a medication used to numb tissue in a specific area -- because, in since deleted tweets, Grande said that her first attempt at the tattoo "hurt like f**k."

"Indeed, I left out 'つの指' which should have gone in between. It hurt like f**k n still looks tight. I wouldn’t have lasted one more symbol lmao. But this spot also peels a ton and won’t last so if I miss it enough I’ll suffer thru the whole thing next time,” she wrote. "B*tch you try. I dare u. One letter."

"'It's 99% gonna go away,' he said. But I wanted to feel it, lol. He was like, 'That's the most painful spot for sure.' I was like, ......I'm curious," she added. "For sure. Also that's how u end up w tiny grill / circle / tambourine on your hand. It's my favorite one now tho so pls leave me and my tambourine grill alone. Thank u."

