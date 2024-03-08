Ariana Grande is going to any lengths possible to forget her ex. On Friday, the 30-year-old singer released the music video for her new track, "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)," and it shows her having her memories of her former love removed from her brain.

In the video, Grande gets to an office where she'll have her memories of her one-time beau, both good and bad, erased from her mind. As the doctors do their work, Grande thinks back on the romance as it's permanently wiped from her memory. At the end, a box full of items that are a reminder of the relationship are burned to ash.

"I don't wanna tiptoe, but I don't wanna hide / But I don't wanna feed this monstrous fire / Just wanna let this story die / And I'll be alright," Grande sings in the opening verse, before belting out in the bridge, "It's somethin' like a daydream / But I feel so seen in the night / So for now, it's only me / And maybe that's all I need."

Grande's latest music video dropped the same day that her new album, Eternal Sunshine, was released. The album follows Grande's divorce from Dalton Gomez, and fans are already speculating about what lyrics could be about him.

In the title track for instance, Grande sings about someone cheating on her as she belts out, "I've never seen someone lie like you do / So much, even you start to think it's true / So now we play our separate scenes / Now, now she's in my bed, mm-mm, layin' on your chest / Now I'm in my head, wonderin' how it ends."

Grande also appears to reference her new beau, Ethan Slater, singing, "Hope you feel alright when you're in her / I found a good boy and he's on my side."

Earlier this month, during an interview on The Zach Sang Show, Grande opened up about writing her new album amid an emotional time in her life.

"It wasn't like a 'F**k you' at all, or ever... I tried to make sure it was kind and giving credit for trying and for the goodness that there was," she said. "That was like a tricky balance for me, because I definitely had some sessions where I was writing more emotionally and reactively. But that's also very human. So I didn't want to erase all of it."

