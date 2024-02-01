Ariana Grande is feeling emotional ahead of the release of her seventh studio album.

On Thursday, the 30-year-old singer shared an Instagram video of herself fighting back tears as she introduces her forthcoming album, Eternal Sunshine, to her team at Republic Records.

"Hi everyone, thank you for coming today. I wanted to involve my team, everyone at Republic Records as soon as possible because things are kind of just pouring out and happening very quickly as they often do. You know how I am and you know how these things go," Grande begins in the clip.

The Wicked star describes her upcoming project as a "concept album," explaining, "It's all different, heightened pieces of the same story, of the same experience."

As Grande begins tearing up, she turns away and tells herself, "F**king pull it together, b*tch," before continuing on.

Addressing the songs, the singer says, "Some of them are really vulnerable, some of them are like playing the part that people kind of expect me to be sometimes and having fun with that, and the rest of it is also just kind of really vulnerable."

Grande noted that she began recording as soon as the SAG-AFTRA strike started and then proceeded to preview nine songs for her team.

"In my dream world, I know this is psychotic, but in my dream world, the first half of next year could be this," Grande says, referring to her Eternal Sunshine album.

"eternal sunshine next month 🥹🥹🥹," Grande captioned the video. "march 8."

Grande released the first single off the album, "Yes, And?," earlier this month, marking her first solo release in three years. The track, both written and produced by Grande, is a collaboration with renowned producers Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh. The trio has previously worked on Grande's other hits, including "Problem," "God Is a Woman," "No Tears Left to Cry," and "Bang Bang."

In addition to her new album, Grande also recently wrapped production on Wicked. Just last week, the star -- who plays Glinda in the film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical -- posted a photo of her character in shadow, captioning it with a quote from the Wicked song, "For Good."

Grande's Eternal Sunshine album drops on March 8, while Wicked is out this November.

