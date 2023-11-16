A woman has filed a lawsuit against Arnold Schwarzenegger after claiming his reckless driving triggered a horrific car crash that resulted in injuries that "will result in some permanent disability."

According to legal documents filed Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court and obtained by ET, Cheryl Augustine is suing the Terminator star claiming he caused the Jan. 21, 2022 car crash in Los Angeles after he "negligently, wantonly, unlawfully, wrongfully and recklessly drove" his vehicle and caused it "to collide with [Augustine's] vehicle" as she was driving her car at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue.

Augustine claims in court documents that she sustained "injury to her body and shock and injury to her nervous system," all of which have caused and will continue to cause her "great physical and nervous pain and suffering." She further claims that the "injuries will result in some permanent disability."

She goes on to claim that she was required to "employ physicians and surgeons to examine, treat and care for her" while also incurring "medical and incidental expenses, the amount of which is presently unknown" to her. Due to the injuries, Augustine claims they will prevent her from attending her usual occupation "for a period of time in the future."

Augustine is suing for damages as well as all medical and incidental expenses. ET has reached out to Schwarzenegger's rep for comment. In a statement to ET, Augustine's attorney, Todd J. Bloomfield, Esq., says his client sustained "significant head trauma and a brain bleed" and "injuries from which she will never recover." Bloomfield also alleges "Schwarzenegger has refused to accept responsibility for the choices he made and the harm he caused."

According to a Los Angeles Police Department report, obtained by CBSLA, Schwarzenegger was driving his GMC Yukon SUV "when a collision occurred with a red Toyota Prius making a U-turn as as he continued through a 'red arrow' signal to turn left." The police report stated that his SUV "rolled up onto the top of the Prius and continued to roll, ending up hitting a Porsche Cayenne and another vehicle that were waiting for a red light to change as well."

The police report further stated that Schwarzenegger's airbags were deployed. He was not injured during the crash, but paramedics did respond and transport one adult female to a local hospital with an abrasion to her head.

An LAPD spokesperson told ET at the time that no drugs or alcohol were suspected as a factor in the collision, which involved a total of four vehicles.

