Gone are the days where frightening costumes were all the rage. Now, it's all about channeling your favorite stars for Halloween.

Not even celebs are immune to dressing like icons on the holiday, with some putting on impressive shows, and others having us doing a double take. Ashley Graham was the latest star to pay tribute to a living legend with her Halloween costume, as the 31-year-old model recreated Jennifer Lopez's 2000 MTV Video Music Awards look while enjoying some karaoke for her birthday on Tuesday night.

Graham sported a white bandanna folded across her forehead, a white crop top and white skinny jeans, and even took the mic to channel Jenny From the Block. See how her look compares to J.Lo's below.

Jennifer Lopez and then-boyfriend Sean Combs at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards. George De Sota/Newsmakers

Last weekend, Harry Styles channeled Elton John in a spot-on version of the "Rocket Man" singer's iconic outfit from his shows at Dodger Stadium in 1975.

And Beyonce recently debuted her tribute to Toni Braxton's 1993 self-titled album cover with her "Phoni Braxton" costume.

Gabrielle Union also honored a music icon when she dressed up like Gwen Stefani on Saturday. Plaid pants, a white crop top, and styled blonde locks completed her incredible ensemble.

Rita Ora totally committed to her Halloween costume, when she stepped out looking like Post Malone last week. The singer even sported the rapper's facial hair and tattoos.

