Need more comfy loungewear or at-home workout outfits? Well, Athleta is having a secret sale you need to know about.

The fashion brand is having their online exclusive Warehouse Sale, offering up to 70% off original prices with styles as low as $5. Use the code SECRETSALE at checkout through Aug. 27 to unlock big discounts. Receive free 3-5 day shipping on orders $50 or more. Returns are free on all orders. Note, all sale items are final. Athleta has regular, tall, petite and plus sizing.

Get a great deal on a range of activewear and loungewear from the retailer, including a swimsuit for end-of-summer, classic leggings, cozy joggers, sports bra and a lightweight jacket or cardigan for fall. Athleta combines style and performance in each design, making them a favorite among professional athletes and shoppers alike. So whether you're into yoga, an avid runner or just looking for comfortable clothing to wear at home, you're sure to find something to love.

Shop the Athleta Warehouse Sale and check out ET Style's top picks ahead. Plus, browse favorites from our friends at the Rachael Ray Show.

Yoga Tie Back Sweatshirt Athleta Athleta Yoga Tie Back Sweatshirt Athleta A sweatshirt with tie back for ventilation and stylish flair. REGULARLY $79 $35 at Athleta

Essence Twist Tank Athleta Athleta Essence Twist Tank Athleta This soft, lightweight twist tank looks amazing with high-waist leggings. REGULARLY $49 $15 at Athleta

Canopy Parachute Jacket Short Athleta Athleta Canopy Parachute Jacket Short Athleta Throw on this breathable jacket with drawcord detail for commutes and errands. REGULARLY $158 $25 at Athleta

Organic Daily Crop Tee Athleta Athleta Organic Daily Crop Tee Athleta An organic cotton cropped tee to wear whenever. REGULARLY $44 $35 at Athleta

Chelsea Utility Jogger Athleta Athleta Chelsea Utility Jogger Athleta Made with the brand's Recycled Featherweight Stretch fabric, this effortless pull-on jogger has a silky feel and six pockets. REGULARLY $89 $30 at Athleta

Lightning Stash Pocket Tight Athleta Athleta Lightning Stash Pocket Tight Athleta Your new go-to workout leggings with supportive compression, stash pockets and breathable panels. REGULARLY $98 $35 at Athleta

Warp Knit 7/8 Tight Athleta Athleta Warp Knit 7/8 Tight Athleta Seamless leggings with mesh cut-out design for airflow. REGULARLY $108 $74.99 at Athleta

See all sale items at Athleta.

