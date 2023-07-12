Amazon Prime Day is almost over, but it's not too late to score can't-miss deals on the French pharmacy brand adored by Hailey Bieber, Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie.

Celeb-loved French skincare brand Avène is known for its famous skin-calming and restorative moisturizers, soothing cleansers, and anti-aging sun care. The gentle skin and body care brand has made itself a go-to line for those with even the most sensitive skin, using pharmaceutical and dermatological expertise to create soothing skincare that can calm and soothe anyone's complexion.

Known for their core ingredient of natural spring water from the Avène Spring in Southern France, celebrities and dermatologists swear by Avéne's products that calm, soothe, soften and comfort skin. From Angelina Jolie to Irina Shayk to Lucy Hale and even Rita Ora, the drugstore brand has become an essential product for achieving red carpet-ready skin every day. Hailey Bieber included Avéne face cream in her roundup of products she uses for "angry and irritated" skin.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

Retrinal 0.1 Intensive Cream Avene Retrinal 0.1 Intensive Cream Reduce the appearance of wrinkles to shave years off of your appearance. According to the brand, patented relastide is a pro-elastin peptide that fills in wrinkles and fine lines to tone and firm your complexion while vitamin E reflects free radical damage and protects against damaging sunrays. $74 $52 Shop Now

XeraCalm A.D Lipid-Replenishing Cream Avene XeraCalm A.D Lipid-Replenishing Cream According to Avène, the award-winning XeraCalm A.D Lipid-Replenishing Cream helps calm sensitive and itchy skin due to atopic dermatitis eczema. Based on a formula created around the active biotechnological innovation I-modulia, it reduces itching sensations from dryness and alleviates redness and inflammation due to hyper-reactivity. $34 $24 Shop Now

