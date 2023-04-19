Bitten by the travel bug? We thought you might be. Just in time for you to prepare for your spring and summer travels, Away's luggage sale has you covered. Whether you're heading home for Mother's Day or out on a long-overdue vacation, setting off on a getaway has never felt more like a breath of fresh air.

If you missed the deep Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts back in November, Away is now offering up to 40% off a selection of best-selling bags. Away's popular carry-ons, luggage sets, as well as weekender bags and backpacks, are perfect for anyone who's ready to get on the move.

Shop Away Luggage Deals

Ideal for extended stays or those trips where you bring back more than you packed, the Bigger Carry-On has an interior compression system and water-resistant laundry bag make it easy to pack all of your essentials. Right now, you can save $48 on the beautiful petal pink colorway and pair it with Away's larger checked luggage to pack even more into your trips.

Get back into the groove of being a frequent traveler and scroll down to shop our top picks from the Away luggage sale before it's too late. For more deals on suitcases, duffels, and backpacks, be sure to check out our guide to all the best spring luggage sales happening right now.

The Carry-On Away Travel The Carry-On All of the features you know and love about Away luggage — 360-degree wheels, a TSA-approved lock, and interior compression. $295 $250 Shop Now

The Daily Carry-On with Pocket Away The Daily Carry-On with Pocket This Daily Carry-On suitcase includes everything you’d want in a rolling laptop bag, and more. Its exterior pocket is designed to stash the items most important to you when you travel, with a secure spot for boarding passes and a 13" laptop sleeve. $245 $171 Shop Now

F.A.R Duffle 70L Away F.A.R Duffle 70L This large travel duffle holds a checked suitcase amount of gear for week-long-plus excursions. Made from a lightweight, high-strength polyester, this bag features convertible padded straps that allow you to conveniently transport the duffle like a backpack for longer distances. $190 $104 Shop Now

The Medium Away The Medium The lightweight Medium suitcase is a checked bag built to last thanks to a durable polycarbonate hard shell. Thoughtful details like 360° spinner wheels ensure a smooth ride, and its interior compression system and water-resistant laundry bag make packing that much easier. $345 $293 Shop Now

