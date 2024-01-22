Bachelor Nation is getting another member! On Monday, Bachelor in Paradise alums Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon announced that they're expecting their second child during an Amazon Live.

After introducing the livestream, the couple asked their son, Dawson, who will turn 2 later this month, to come join them. When he did, the tot was wearing a shirt that read "Big Brother."

"We're super excited to announce that Ashley is pregnant," Jared said, further revealing that his wife is 13 weeks along.

The duo also spoke to People, with Ashley admitting that she's "overwhelmed as hell" about growing her family.

"We want Dawson to have a sibling. That's very important. Both of us come from families with two kids. So we wanted to give that to Dawson," Jared said. "I want that big family dynamic, but man, having so many kids is just so overwhelming. So even the idea of a second kid, it's no longer two-on-one where we can play defense against him. Now it's just one-on-one."

As for how Dawson reacted to the news, Ashley explained, "I try to teach him, 'Where's the baby? It's in the belly!' Sometimes I'm like, 'Where's the baby?' And he'll point to his belly. So he doesn't get that it's my belly. He has been extremely, even more so of a mommy's boy since this child has been in my belly."

Ashley and Jared appeared on seasons 2 and 3 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2015 and 2016, though both instances ended with a friendship, not a relationship, for them.

Ashley went on to win Bachelor Winter Games with Kevin Wendt, whom she dated after the show. Months after their split, Ashley shocked fans by revealing that she was dating Jared. The couple got engaged just months later. They went on to tie the knot in 2019, before welcoming their son in January 2022.

When ET spoke to the couple back in 2022, Ashley spoke about her family's life together.

"Our life is true chaos," Ashley told ET, adding that it's "all good things, all amazing things" keeping them busy, for which she and Jared are "grateful every day."

