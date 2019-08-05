'Bachelorette' and 'Bachelor in Paradise' Renewed by ABC

ABC is signing on for more from the Bachelor franchise.

The network has renewed both The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise for additional seasons, ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke announced at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Monday.

The Bachelorette, fresh off of Hannah Brown's season, will return for season 16, while Bachelor in Paradise, which debuts its sixth season on Monday, will return next year for season seven.

ABC announced its renewal of The Bachelor in May. Season 24 of the series will start filming this fall and premiere next year, though a lead has yet to be announced.

As Chris Harrison told ET on Monday morning, he and the production team are waiting until closer to the end of the current season of Bachelor in Paradise to reveal the next Bachelor. Per the host, fan favorites Mike Johnson and Peter Weber are in contention for the gig, as is Brown's runner-up, Tyler Cameron...if he's still single and sincere about finding love.

The Florida-based model and contractor was spotted on a date with Gigi Hadid in New York City on Sunday, just days after he was photographed leaving Brown's place in Los Angeles. The Bachelorette had asked him out for a drink during her finale, after ending her engagement to her season's winner, Jed Wyatt.

