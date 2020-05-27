Banana Republic is giving deals across its online store! The retailer is offering an extra 50% off the sale section. through May 31. Plus, take 40% off regular-price styles through May 28. You'll also get surprise steals like $39 women's Sloan pants and men's polos from $19.

Shipping is free on orders of $25 or more and free extended returns apply for every purchase.

Now's the chance to score discounts on Banana Republic clothing, whether you're looking for a cozy sweater to wear at home now or a summer dress to wear later. Shoes like sneaker and sandal styles are also part of the sale.

Ahead, browse through our top sale item picks from Banana Republic.

Relaxed Puff-Sleeve Shirt Banana Republic Banana Republic Relaxed Puff-Sleeve Shirt Banana Republic This classic striped shirt with slightly puffed sleeves is the perfect piece to wear to look instantly polished for work video conference calls. REGULARLY $89.50 $36.00 at Banana Republic

High-Rise Skinny Jean Banana Republic Banana Republic High-Rise Skinny Jean Banana Republic Score these high-rise skinny jeans for under $32! REGULARLY $119 $39.99 at Banana Republic

Linen-Cotton Utility Dress Banana Republic Banana Republic Linen-Cotton Utility Dress Banana Republic We're in love with this effortlessly chic buttoned linen mini dress with tie belt and pockets. REGULARLY $139 $49 at Banana Republic

Merino-Blend Tie-Dye Sweater Banana Republic Banana Republic Merino-Blend Tie-Dye Sweater Banana Republic A tie-dye top adds a fun flair to any pair of bottoms. REGULARLY $79.50 $47.70 at Banana Republic

Leather Easy Ballet Flat Banana Republic Banana Republic Leather Easy Ballet Flat Banana Republic A versatile pair of stylish flats is a must-have. REGULARLY $98 $58.80 at Banana Republic

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Spade Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Surprise Sale Items

South Moon Under Sale: Up to 40% Off Clothing, Swimwear and More

Fossil Surprise Sale: Take an Extra 50% Off Sale Items