Barack Obama is bringing holiday cheer to those who need it most.

The former president paid a visit to the Children's National Medical Center in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, meeting young patients for a Christmas surprise.

"Who said the Grinch stole Christmas?! Our patients and their families received a HUGE holiday surprise when @barackobama warmed our hallways with a huge bag of gifts for our patients!" the hospital shared from their Instagram account. "Thank you so much for visiting!"

"Merry Christmas and happy holidays to the extraordinary kids, families, and staff at Children’s National," Obama shared on Twitter after the visit. "And thanks for humoring me as your stand-in Santa."

Merry Christmas and happy holidays to the extraordinary kids, families, and staff at Children’s National. And thanks for humoring me as your stand-in Santa. https://t.co/mFmYCVk7cr — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 19, 2018

While everyone was certainly excited to meet Obama, the 57-year-old politician took a moment to offer praise to the doctors and nurses caring for the families during their difficult times.

"At a time that is obviously tough for folks, and as the dad of two girls, I can only imagine, in that situation, to have nurses and staff and doctors and people who are caring for them, and people who are caring for them, and looking after them and listening to them. Just [being] there for them, and holding their hand," he said. "That's the most important thing there is. What a great reminder of what holiday spirit's supposed to be all about."

Thank you @BarackObama for making our patients’ day so much brighter. Your surprise warmed our hallways and put smiles on everyone’s faces! Our patients loved your company…and your gifts! https://t.co/bswxSrA4sQ ❤️ #HolidaysAtChildrens#ObamaAndKidspic.twitter.com/qii53UbSRS — Children's National 🏥 (@childrenshealth) December 19, 2018

See below for more stars getting into the holiday spirit.

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT

Michelle Obama and Jimmy Fallon Surprise Fans in Elevator With Their Jump Rope Skills

Michelle Obama Opens Up About Her and George W. Bush's Candy Exchanges

Barack and Michelle Obama Bust Out Adorably Cheesy Dance Moves On Her Book Tour -- Watch!

Related Gallery