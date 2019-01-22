Barbra Streisand wants to make sure the cameras get her good side!

The 76-year-old legendary diva is known for favoring one side for interviews and photos, but that didn’t sit well with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

Kimmel appeared on Monday’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen where he was asked by Cohen about past guests on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"If a guest wants you to swap around your set so the camera gets their best side, do you refuse?” Cohen asked. "I’ve had to switch seats for Mariah Carey four times."

"I’ve had a guest ask for that and I said no,” Kimmel revealed.

"Really? Was it Streisand?” Cohen asked.

“Yes,” Kimmel confirmed.

Cohen asked if Streisand agreed to be on the show after Kimmel’s refusal.

"No. It was the condition. The condition was we couldn’t talk about the fact that we’d switched around and I was like, ‘I just don’t see how this will work,’” Kimmel recalled, laughing.

For more, watch the clip below:

