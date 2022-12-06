Shopping

Be A Hero This Christmas: 17 Marvel Gift Ideas for The Ultimate Multiverse Fans On Your List

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Marvel Gift Guide
Walt Disney/Marvel Studios

From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to Thor: Love and Thunder, Marvel is a master when it comes to beloved superheroes and franchises. With thousands of characters, there are plenty of fantastic gift ideas for anyone who loves the MCU this season. The holidays are right around the corner, so we've assembled a list of great gift ideas for the special Marvel fans on your list who love these comic book icons.

Whether they're your child, a nephew, or a family friend, we've got the gifts they'll want to unwrap this holiday season. Fans of The Avengers, like Iron Man and Captain America, will enjoy putting together the Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Lego set. If you want something a bit educational for the kiddos, buy them a collection of comics so they can read to their heart's content. Hanukkah and Christmas will be here before you know it, so we suggest you start shopping now before the best Marvel items are sold out.

From Spiderman to Black Panther to The Hulk and Captain Marvel, these presents will be a great addition to any fan's collection. Put Santa Claus to shame this year by shopping these incredible gifts below.

Disney+ Subscription
Disney+ Subscription
Disney+
Disney+ Subscription

Bring the world of Disney right into your home with a year-long subscription to Disney+. If the boy on your list loves everything Marvel-related, he'll love being able to watch a whole array of Marvel series and movies. 

$80
Marvel Comics Library: Spider-Man Vol. 1
Marvel Comics Library: Spider-Man Vol. 1
Amazon
Marvel Comics Library: Spider-Man Vol. 1

Book worms, and even reluctant readers, will want to dive into this almost 700 page book. The collection preserves the first 21 Spiderman comics written by Stan Lee in the 1960s for future generations.

$200$152
Marvel: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar 2022
Marvel: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar 2022
Amazon
Marvel: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar 2022

Count down to Christmas with 24 epic Marvel Super Hero friends. Inside includes 24, 24-page small paperback books, each individually wrapped in a paper sleeve to keep every story leading up to Christmas a surprise.

$32$29
Crocs Unisex-Child Kids' Superhero Clog
Crocs Unisex-Child Kids' Superhero Clog
Amazon
Crocs Unisex-Child Kids' Superhero Clog

No more fighting to get your kid's shoes on, he'll love slipping on these comfy crocs that feature his favorite superheroes. 

$50
Pottery Barn Kids Marvel Heroes Sleeping Bag
Pottery Barn Kids Marvel Heroes Sleeping Bag
Pottery Barn Kids
Pottery Barn Kids Marvel Heroes Sleeping Bag

Whether it's a sleep over at a friend's house or a night camping, having a sleeping bag is always handy. Your kid will love snuggling up in this sleeping bag that features all their favorite Marvel heroes. 

$119
Hanna Andersson Marvel Spider-Man Hoodie In French Terry
Hanna Andersson Marvel Spider-Man Hoodie In French Terry
Hanna Andersson
Hanna Andersson Marvel Spider-Man Hoodie In French Terry

They'll stay warm this winter and be their favorite superhero with this super cute Spiderman zip-up jacket. It's also extremely cozy made with a French terry knit fabric.

$68$48
Marvel Avengers Endgame: Nerf Iron Man Assembler Gear
Marvel Avengers Endgame: Nerf Iron Man Assembler Gear
Walmart
Marvel Avengers Endgame: Nerf Iron Man Assembler Gear

Children of all ages love a nerf gun battle and now they can use a nerf gun inspired by Iron Man. Now they can take down the next villain they see while saving the world.

$36
Monopoly: Marvel Avengers Edition
Monopoly: Marvel Avengers edition
Amazon
Monopoly: Marvel Avengers Edition

This classic board game gets a heroic makeover in the Marvel Avengers edition. Marvel fans will appreciate the shift from buying properties to drafting heroes onto your team, including Nick Fury, Maria Hill, Hero Iron Spider and more. Play as Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Marvel's Black Widow or Hawkeye with 12 Marvel character tokens to choose from. 

$34$30
Mackenzie Marvel Avengers Glow-in-the-Dark Backpack & Cold Pack Lunch Bundle
Mackenzie Marvel Avengers Glow-in-the-Dark Backpack & Cold Pack Lunch Bundle
Pottery Barn Kids
Mackenzie Marvel Avengers Glow-in-the-Dark Backpack & Cold Pack Lunch Bundle

Customize this school set with your child's name embroidered front and center. It includes a Marvel-print backpack, lunch box, and thermos.

$118
Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet
Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet
Amazon
Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet

This 590-piece set from Lego allows you to recreate the Infinity Gauntlet with your own two hands in great detail. The result boasts movable fingers, vibrantly colored Infinity Stones, and a descriptive tablet attached to the base. Now, you can finally wield all of the Infinity Stones (just in Lego form).

$80$64
Disney Store Spiderman Letterman Jacket for Kids
Disney Store Spiderman Letterman Jacket for Kids
Disney Store
Disney Store Spiderman Letterman Jacket for Kids

With an embroidered logo on this varsity style jacket, your child can get away with wearing this outerwear to nicer places. It features a large Your friendly neighborhood Spiderman logo on the back.

$50$35
Skillmatics Marvel Card Game: Guess in 10
Skillmatics Marvel Card Game : Guess in 10
Amazon
Skillmatics Marvel Card Game: Guess in 10

Perfect for a wide range of ages, this Marvel-themed game will be something for the whole family to enjoy. Test your Marvel knowledge and see if you can guess a character with just 10 questions.

$20
Disney Store Marvel Holiday Sleep Set for Kids
Disney Store Marvel Holiday Sleep Set for Kids
Disney Store
Disney Store Marvel Holiday Sleep Set for Kids

You're not a true fan of Marvel, unless you have holiday-themed Marvel pajamas. This pajama set features Captain America, The Hulk, Spiderman, and Captain Marvel with a candy cane background.

$30
Marvel Studios' Black Panther Battle Claws
Marvel Studios' Black Panther Battle Claws
Amazon
Marvel Studios' Black Panther Battle Claws

What kid doesn't want to be the legendary Black Panther? Now they just need to slip on these Wakanda-inspired gloves that light up and have sound effects to battle the most evil of villains.

$39
'Marvel: Spider-Man Far from Home' Spider-Man Hero Suit Funko Pop!
Spider-Man Far From Home Funko - Amazon
Amazon
'Marvel: Spider-Man Far from Home' Spider-Man Hero Suit Funko Pop!

Who doesn't love the famous web-slinging superhero? This bobblehead version of Peter Parker in his Spider-Man: Far From Home super-suit will bring cheer to any space.

$40
Lego Marvel 'Avengers: Endgame' Final Battle
Lego Marvel Avengers: Endgame Final Battle
Walmart
Lego Marvel 'Avengers: Endgame' Final Battle

Now, you can build the famous final battle from Avengers: Endgame with the help of Thor, Captain America, Black Panther, Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, Ant-Man, Thanos and a Chitauri warrior. Construct on-screen sites such as Iron Man's lab, the Avengers' meeting area, a prison cell and a truck that opens to reveal a time-traveling machine.

$70$62
Funko Pop 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' Hulk
Funko Pop! "Avengers: Age of Ultron" Hulk
Walmart
Funko Pop 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' Hulk

This bobblehead Funko Pop figurine of Hulk from Avengers: Age of Ultron is sure to be a smash hit for any Marvel fan. The Green Goliath is a favorite Marvel character to many, so you might want to add this Funko bobblehead to your cart soon.

$23

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT: 

Samsung's Odyssey Ark Is $1,000 Off for A Leveled-Up Gaming Experience

10 Best 4K Gaming TVs for PS5 and Xbox From Samsung, LG, Sony and More

The Best PS5 Accessories to Upgrade Your Gaming Experience

The 40 Best Gifts for Teenage Girls, According to TikTok

The Best Tech Gifts of 2022: Our Gadget Guide for The Holiday Season

Walmart's 2022 Top Toy List: 16 Hottest Gifts For the Holidays

10 Luxury Gift Deals to Shop Now at The Saks Friends and Family Sale

17 Gifts for Every Harry Styles Lover in Your Life

Amazon's Most-Loved Gift Section Is Here To Save Your Holiday Shopping